‘Chicago Med’: Dr. Charles’ Fate Revealed

Chicago Med left fans hanging at the end of season 2 when Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) was gunned down by a crazed patient.

At the beginning of the season three premiere, Charles’ fate is quickly revealed.

After he was shot, he was still alive. The hospital staff rushed to the rescue and got him into the operating room, where the thankfully saved his life.

The show then jumps forward in time a few months, where Charles is in the middle of a check up with Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell). Rhodes asks him how he feels, and Charles replies “pretty good” but does he gets tired towards the end of the day.

Charles then goes on to testify in the court hearing for the man who shot him. While the crazed patient shot himself in the head during the initial incident, he apparently survived and is being tried in court for his crime.

Platt says this moment of survival is key to Charles’ arc as the season goes on.

“The first part of the season is devoted to how a psychiatrist getting shot by one of his own patients is processed,” Platt told Observer. “The writers do a marvelous job going to unexpected places with that.”

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Elizabeth Morris