‘Chicago Med’ Fans React to Tuesday Night’s Sudden Death

Chicago Med‘s weekly patients often mean an unfortunate end, but this week’s casualty came out of nowhere.

One of the subplots of the episode, entitled “Mountains and Molehills,” involved a teenager named Spencer (Nile Bullock), who is involved in a car accident.

The young man dislocated his hip, but all other readings were normal. Dr. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) reveals this good news to his family, and they were beyond relieved to hear the news.

Spencer is mostly worried about the woman he hit in the accident, who is in surgery.

The woman luckily survives, and the teenager wishes to go visit her and express his remorse for crashing into her.

Noah sets up the visit, but as he wheels the teen over to visit, Spencer gets a headache and collapses. Spencer goes into cardiac arrest and dies in the middle of the hospital despite efforts from Noah and Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell).

Connor thinks Spencer suffered from delayed epidural hematoma, an accumulation of blood on the brain, but it didn’t occur until after he had been checked out at hospital.

While Spencer was a one-off character, the twist of his sudden death was enough to shake fans up.

See some of the reactions below.

OMG. How did this go so wrong? #ChicagoMed — Pam Solomon (@shortpam) January 3, 2018

What in the world?! — Leanne (@leanne137) January 3, 2018

😭😭😭💔 — Heather Edmundson (@Sweetart111) January 3, 2018

Omg his momma left him there thinking he would be fine. 😭😭😭 — Catalina Perez (@CuttiePie30) January 3, 2018

Ah man! Poor Noah. Smh. I love this show! I get the feels! — Charlotte Y. Bain (@cbain00) January 3, 2018

Photo Credit: NBC / Elizabeth Sisson