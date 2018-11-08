‘Chicago Med’: Ava and Connor Reach Relationship Milestone

Ava Becker’s secret was finally revealed to Connor Rhodes on Chicago Med, leading to a new stage in their blooming relationship.

The doctors have been gone from being rivals to constant flirting, though their possible romantic link hit a snag on Tuesday’s episode after Connor finds out that Ava had been keeping a secret from him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Connor (Colin Donnell) is surprised when he sees his father at the hospital, and he announces that his now has a seat on the board, meaning he will be seeing more of him. When Connor asks Gwen Garrett how his father got the powerful position at the hospital, she spills the beans that he was the one who donated the money to fund the hybrid O.R. — the only reason why Connor didn’t leave for the Mayo Clinic at the beginning of the season.

“Wait a second, did you know?” Connor asks Ava (Norma Kuhling); unaware that she was the one who asked the man for the money to convince Connor to stay. “What, you didn’t think I could handle it?”

“I can see you can’t handle it,” she responds.

“So instead you lie to me. For weeks, to my face,” Connor protests. The realization leaves Connor angry and refusing to even look at Ava.

Later, Connor is checking on a patient in the hybrid room when he runs into Ava. She tries to apologize, but he refuses to hear it.

“So what if you father is the main donor?” She asks. “This hybrid room has been a God-send… You’re saving lives with it. Who cares where the money came from.”

“I do,” Connor says. “And you should know me well enough to know that I don’t want to be beholden to my father… you should’ve told me.” He walks away, leaving Ava feeling guilty.

They don’t stay separated for long, however, as the doctors find themselves locked in together in the hybrid O.R. with a critical patient during the hospital toxic chemical crisis. They are safe in the sterile room, but the patient starts to crash so they must perform surgery together to save him — though Connor gives her an attitude most of the time.

Upon the realization, and with no blood to transfuse the patient, Ava says she will donate her food to the patient (as she is a universal donor) so Connor can save him. He protests saying it might be too risky, but she has the needle in her arm before can say much to persuade her otherwise. After some time, Ava starts to feel groggy and Connor feels worried, but finished the procedure just in time to catch her before she passes out.

After the crisis passes, Connor finds Ava in recovery and she gives him the whole truth about what she did. Admitting that she was one who reached out to his father to fund the program.

“I didn’t want to lose you,” Ava admits. The confession leaves Connor speechless, so he responds by giving her a big kiss, a step fans have been waiting to happen for quite some time.

Will Connor move past his resentment toward his dad to start a relationship with Ava? Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.