‘Chicago Med’ Actress Returning

Chicago Med will soon see the return of one physician in particular. According to Deadline, Jessy Schram, who previously appeared as Dr. Hannah Asher, will return to the show. Upon her return, Schram will be a series regular.

Schram originally debuted on Chicago Med back in Season 5 in episode 12. Her last appearance was during the Season 6 premiere, which aired back in November 2020. The actor returned in the latest episode of the medical drama, titled “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.” In the last moments of Wednesday night’s episode, Dr. Asher, who is two years sober, returned and was ready for a fresh start at the hospital. Sharon Goodwin, played by S. Epatha Merkerson, offered her a new job at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s new emergency OBGYN service.

Chicago Med has gone through a series of casting changes as of late. In May 2021, it was reported that two longtime stars, Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta, were leaving. In light of the news, the actors, who played Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton, respectively, penned statements on social media, per PEOPLE. DeVitto’s statement began, “It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye.” She continued, “Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude, Torrey.”

DaCosta also penned a lengthy message in which she thanked everyone that she worked with on Chicago Med for six years. Her statement read, “I am so grateful to [co-creator] Dick Wolf, [executive producer] Peter Jankowski, show runners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show’s very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines.” DaCosta ended her message by speaking directly to the cast and crew that she worked so closely with. Naturally, she also had a note for the fans of the series, writing, “I appreciate y’all so much. I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude… farewell.”