‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jocelyn Hudon Reflects on Playing Novak and Weighs in on Her Season 14 Storylines (Exclusive)

Chicago Fire may be on hiatus, but Jocelyn Hudon spoke to PopCulture.com about everything that’s happened so far for Novak.

The actress joined the NBC drama in Season 12 as Ambulance 61’s newest paramedic, Lyla “Lizzy” Novak.

While Novak initially wanted to stay as a floater, Violet (Hanako Greensmith) talked her into permanently moving to 51 since they work so well together. Hudon was promoted from recurring to series regular for Season 13. Now, for Season 14, Novak has been getting some interesting storylines. From romance to family drama to new work challenges and more, Hudon spoke about everything that has happened so far and what she hopes happens in the second half of Season 14, premiering on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

PopCulture: This is your third season on Chicago Fire. What has this experience been like for you so far?

Jocelyn Hudon: Oh, it’s been great. I mean, I was just saying this season is flying by. I’m a little sad. I feel like I’m over halfway done already, and it just keeps going quicker and quicker. But, yeah, it’s been a great ride, and I’m loving it.

PC: Season 14 has introduced Novak’s estranged sister, and we saw just how different they are and how complicated things are. What was it like getting to really dig deeper into her family background?

Hudon: I was so excited to hear about the sister and background storyline. I think the casting was amazing, and it wasn’t what I expected, really. It was interesting because she’s kind of the fun, lighthearted, work-hard, play-hard character in the group right now. And for her to switch into more of a motherly, in-control role was really interesting and fun to do, and not exactly what I expected. But it made a lot of sense as to who she is and the three years I’ve been playing her. It really filled in a lot of gaps for me with her backstory. But it was really cool to learn more about her.

PC: Could we be seeing more of her sister or more of her family as the season goes on?

Hudon: Oh, I hope so. Because they mentioned a brother, so I was like, “Do I get to meet him?” I would love to. I was just as excited as everyone else. I was like, “I have a sister. Oh my god.” So I hope we get to see more of the sister and hopefully the brother. That would be really cool.

PC: Also, this season, Novak and Violet have implemented their new paramedic pilot program. Where are you most looking forward to with that storyline as the season continues?

Hudon: It was really fun to have Capp (Randy Flagler) on Ambo, and I really wish I was there for when Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente) was on Ambo. I mean, I was doing my sister thing, but it’s really fun to have someone else in the Ambo. And I think it’s a great idea because, I mean, truthfully, the firefighters do have training to be on the ambulance with us. So I hope we just get to experience each character coming in and out of the Ambo. I think that would be really fun for the audience to see.

PC: Going off of that, are there any dynamics within the firehouse that you really want to explore more for this new program? As you were saying, it was really fun seeing them training Capp and being surprised at how well he was doing.

Hudon: Yeah. I think there’s definitely some really interesting dynamics coming up, and it’s really cool because what I think I can talk about is I’ve had more scenes this year with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). So that’s been really fun to have. Novak, Violet, and Kidd have scenes together. So that’s been really, really fun for me to do. I don’t know who else is gonna come on Ambo, but I hope we all get to explore that together.

PC: Speaking of dynamics, Fire has not been the only show that Novak is getting a storyline on, as she and Frost (Darren Barnet) seem to be getting closer on Med. What have you loved most about jumping over to that show and being able to flesh out Novak more?

Hudon: Well, first of all, Darren and I are like best friends here in Chicago in real life. So getting to act with him is so much fun. We hang out in each other’s trailers. We go to crafty together. It’s been really, really fun working with him. And it’s so cool to work in the same world, but on two shows, and I’ve gotten to know their crew really well, so that’s been really fun, and work with their different directors and their writers. And it’s been so fun going over there.

PC: Can fans expect anything more to happen between her and Frost, especially since the storyline hasn’t really made its way to Fire yet?

Hudon: I don’t know what I can say, but I’m not gonna say no.

PC: Frost is not the only guy that Novak has been getting close to, as she’s clearly interested in Vasquez. What will their relationship look like as the season continues, especially with his complicated family history?

Hudon: I think Novak and Vasquez bonded immediately. I think she recognizes the family history in him, and I think he has a true confidant in her, someone who won’t judge him and has been through it as well and understands him on a very deep level. I don’t know where that’s gonna go, but I think they will be tight for a long time.

PC: Has there been anything that surprised you about Novak at all since you joined the series?

Hudon: Honestly, working on Episode 7 with the sister and being the kind of in-charge mother hen of the Novak kids, I think playing that really stretched the character in a different way that I hadn’t been doing for the last few years because she doesn’t have to do that at the firehouse. She can just be free, but I think that was really interesting, and I would love to explore that more.

PC: Going off of that, actually, is there anything else that you’re really looking forward to exploring with Novak for the second part of the season?

Hudon: Oh, yeah. There’s some great love and trust action for Novak this season, and I personally still don’t know where it’s gonna go, but I am excited. Every new script I get, I tear into it. I’m like, “What is gonna happen with this?” Because it is very exciting.And I’ve been loving what’s happening in my love-and-trust world.

New episodes of Chicago Fire return on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.