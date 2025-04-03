‘Chicago Fire’ Star Dermot Mulroney Teases Eamonn Walker’s Return: ‘They Didn’t Pull Any Punches’

Eamonn Walker is returning to Chicago Fire, and Dermot Mulroney has shared some details about the highly-anticipated episode.

After starring on the NBC drama since the very beginning as Wallace Boden, Walker departed in the Season 12 finale. It was announced in March that he would indeed be returning.

The return was expected, as Boden took a job as First Deputy Fire Commissioner in Chicago. So, it was only just a matter of time before he had a run-in with his old firehouse. In the episode, airing Wednesday, April 16, Boden will be running a “post-incident analysis following a house fire that collapsed with a firefighter inside.” Mulroney, whose Chief Dom Pascal took over as Firehouse 51’s Battalion Chief, told TVLine that the two will be going “head-to-head.”

“They didn’t pull any punches the way they designed this episode,” Mulroney said. “In brief, there’s an incident that goes really badly, and so, the Deputy Commissioner, Boden himself, has to come in and investigate what went wrong. So he’s asking questions of each of the people in the house about how it went down, and it gets really intense, of course, because of his allegiances. All of that comes through in an amazing episode that’s written from a couple of different perspectives of the same event.”

NBC has released a promo for the episode “Post-Mortem,” and from the looks of it, things are going to be intense as Boden tries to figure out what went wrong with 51’s latest call. Although Boden seems to be working as hard as ever in his new role, it’s likely fans will still be seeing some heartfelt moments between him and his 51 family.

Meanwhile, as Chicago Fire’s 13th season continues, the drama is still awaiting word on Season 14. It’s one of many shows still in danger of cancellation on NBC, but a renewal is basically a lock as well as Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. When the network will make a formal announcement is unknown, but fans shouldn’t have anything to worry about. It’s likely they will continue to watch Firehouse 51 for at least another season. NBC is continuing to make decisions, but it shouldn’t be too much longer, especially as the season starts to come to a close. Eamonn Walker returns as Wallace Boden in a new episode airing on Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.