‘Chicago Fire’: Major Alum Sets Return for Season 13

Chicago Fire is bringing back an OG character. TVLine reports that Eamonn Walker will return as Deputy Commissioner Wallace Boden on Wednesday, Apr. 16 after leaving in the Season 12 finale.

Walker had been on the NBC drama since the very beginning, serving as Firehouse 51’s Battalion Chief before moving up to Deputy District Chief. In the Season 12 finale, Boden took a job as First Deputy Fire Commissioner, but since he was staying in Chicago, it was expected that he would eventually return to the series, no matter how brief his appearance may be.

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled ‘Post-Mortem,’ is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before,” showrunner Andrea Newman said in a statement. “Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster.”

CHICAGO FIRE — “All the Dark” Episode 12008 — Pictured: Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden

The episode, which will be the 18th in the season, will see Boden tasked by Gary Cole’s Commissioner Grissom to “run a post-incident analysis following a house fire that collapsed with a firefighter inside.” Newman told the outlet it’s “a fantastic episode that will showcase our beloved Boden.” Whether or not Walker will return again in the future is unknown, but if he’s able to return once, it’s always possible this won’t be the last time fans will see Boden.

After Walker left, Dermot Mulroney took over the job of Firehouse 51 chief, portraying Dom Pascal. There is still a lot that fans don’t know about Pascal and there are certainly some secrets that he is hiding, but that will likely come to surface in upcoming episodes. Either way, it sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to as Season 13 continues.

It will be exciting to see Eamonn Walker returning to Chicago Fire next month. The series occasionally has former cast members returning, such as Monica Raymund and Jesse Spencer, so it was really only just a matter of time before Walker came back. To prepare, all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. Walker’s episode airs on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s hard to predict what will happen, but it sounds like it will be a thrilling one from start to finish, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.