Firehouse 51 Unites in New ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6 Promo Photos

In just two more weeks, Chicago Fire fans will finally be able to get some closure on the explosive cliffhanger from last season, and figure out who lived or died in the event. To make the guessing game a little more difficult, NBC released an entire set of brand new cast photos that include all of the key department members.

Click Here for the Full Gallery of New Chicago Fire Photos

In the first image in the gallery, the entire cast stands together in the middle of the station. Gabby, Casey, Otis, Severide, Chief Boden, Herrmann, Mouch, Brett, Cruz and Stella are all pictured in the cast photo, making it look as though all of the major characters got out of the fire alive.

Fans were most worried about Mouch and Casey in the Season 5 finale, so their appearance here is a bit of a surprise. Are the images simply meant to throw audiences off the trail? Or will they both actually survive the explosion?

Along with the cast photo, NBC unveiled character portraits for most of the fan-favorites. If this photo-shoot is any indication, all of these characters will probably be around throughout Season 6.

Chicago Fire will return to NBC on Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

