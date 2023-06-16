Treat Williams' 'Chicago Fire' Co-Star Taylor Kinney Reacts to His Death

The sudden death of Treat Williams after a motorcycle accident on Monday sent a shock through the TV and film industry, especially those who shared the screen with the actor. According to PEOPLE, Taylor Kinney of Chicago Fire took a moment to pay tribute to his on-screen father in the NBC drama.

Williams portrayed Benny Severide, appearing across seven seasons between 2013 and 2018, according to PEOPLE. Kinney spoke with the outlet and delivered a statement on his passing. "My thoughts and prayers are with Treat's family," Kinney said. "He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I'll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed."

This is technically the second time Kinney has had to say goodbye to Williams. The Everwood star left Chicago Fire in 2018 after his character suffered a stroke. Williams even marked the moment by sharing a photo of his final moments on the set, alongside Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Kim Delaney.

As PEOPLE notes, many of Williams' former co-stars are honoring him after his passing. Kinney isn't even the only TV son to bid farewell to the Hair actor. Matt Bomer took a moment to remember his TV father from White Collar.

Finished my #ChicagoFire episodes. Miranda Rae Mayo, Taylor Kinney, Kim Delaney. Great actors all pic.twitter.com/m52wvuctdO — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 1, 2018

"I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy," Bomer wrote on social media. "He taught me in the most beautiful way- through patient example. He's one of the few actors I've worked with who always checked in on me – even years after we worked together.

"Treat – you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace, my friend," Bomer closed his post.

Williams' motorcycle crash is currently under investigation, according to the Boston Globe. He was airlifted from the scene of the accident to Albany Medical Center in New York but passed away after arriving.