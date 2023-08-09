'Lucifer' Star Lauren German Appeared in an Iconic Romance Movie Before Her TV Career

Lauren German may be known as Detective Chloe Decker on Lucifer or paramedic Leslie Shay on Chicago Fire, the actress actually appeared in A Walk to Remember. The actress portrayed popular girl Belinda, who is also Landon's ex-girlfriend. After he and Jamie start to get close to each other, Belinda comes up with a plot to embarrass Jamie, and it pushes Landon away from her. However, when she finds out that Jamie is dying, she apologizes to her ex-beau and finally lets him go.

Premiering in 2002, A Walk to Remember is based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name and centers on two North Carolina teens, Landon and Jamie, who are forced together after Landon gets in trouble and has to perform community service. The film starred Shane West, Mandy Moore, Peter Coyote, and Daryl Hannah and is still loved to this day. It's arguably one of the most popular and iconic romance films, and it's not slowing down any time soon.

A Walk to Remember marks one of German's first big roles, having previously appeared in shows such as Undressed, 7thHeaven, and Going to California. She continued to appear in numerous movies and shows over the years before finally nabbing the role of Leslie Shay in NBC's Chicago Fire, also appearing in two episodes of Chicago P.D. After Shay was killed off in the Season 3 premiere, she switched professions and became a detective, solving crimes with the devil himself in the Fox-turned-Netflix series Lucifer as Chloe Decker for the show's entire six-season run.

While Lucifer ended in 2021, Lauren German hasn't starred in anything since then, and according to IMDb, she has nothing in the works. It's possible some roles could pop up after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end, hopefully soon, but for now, it seems that the actress is doing just fine taking some time off after being in the industry since the turn of the century. At the very least, maybe there could be a Walk to Remember reunion in the future. They did miss the 20th anniversary last year, but there's always the 25th in 2027.

Fans can watch A Walk to Remember on multiple different platforms, such as YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, and Peacock, all for free. It is also streaming on Hulu and Prime Video, so there are plenty of ways to watch it. There is also Chicago Fire on Peacock and Lucifer on Netflix if fans want to have a full-on Lauren German marathon.