‘Chicago Fire’: [Spoiler] Gets Back Together With Sylvie Brett

The exploding car was not the only place heating up in Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire. The second half of the newest Chicago PD/Fire spin-off found the teams stopping the bombing suspect and rekindling a cross-show romance.

During the previous season of Fire, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) dated Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), Gabriela Dawson’s (Monica Ramyond) brother. They broke it off, leaving her roommate, Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) hoping to start a romantic relationship with her. That never worked out, since Sylvie did not feel the same way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Cruz is still protective of Sylvie, and he was not happy about her helping out the Intelligence Unit with a dangerous mission, especially one that put her so close to Antonio. Thankfully, the mission was a success, and it was instrumental in helping the IU get their guy.

Keeping my fingers crossed that Brett and Cruz “Reignite” #ChicagoFire. #OneChicago — Maria Thorne (@Mimi_Ree) March 9, 2018

Later in the episode, Brett and Antonio went out with Gabriela and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) to celebrate.

After a round of drinks — and one disappointed stare from Cruz across the bar — Antonio and Sylvie exchange glances.

In the very next shot, we see things getting hot and heavy between Antonio and Sylvie in a car.

This crossover was the first time the we have seen Sylvie and Antonio together since January, when the two reunited in the Fire winter premiere. Executive producer Derek Haas promised that it was not just a one-off romantic reunion, and that was clear from the crossover.

“The audience is going to think that we just did this story as a quick little one-off or two-off, but this story’s going to continue through season 6,” Haas told Entertainment Weekly. “So just when they think it’s over, it’s not going to be over.”

Earlier this year, Sylvie had her eyes on Zach (Daniel Di Tomasso), but she instead helped Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) get a date with the haz-mat team member.

With the sudden flare-up of Sylvie’s relationship with Antonio, fans at home were left stunned. Here are some reactions from Fire fans.

Antonio and Brett were DOING THINGS #OneChicago #ChicagoFire — dawsey erin (@gcbbydawson) March 9, 2018



Brett and Antonio getting it on #ChicagoFire #OneChicago — Tori Gwathney (@danniebear87) March 9, 2018



Actor Randy Flager also chimed in:

The next new episode is “A Breaking Point,” which airs on Thursday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC