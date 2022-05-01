‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Officially Returning for Season 10 Finale

A former Chicago Fire fan-favorite is officially coming back to the series. TVLine reported that Jesse Spencer, who starred as Matthew Casey, will return for the Season 10 finale, which will air on May 25. Spencer left the show in October after a decade. However, both he and executive producer Derek Haas left the door open for a possible return of Matt Casey in the future.

“We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that,” Haas told TVLine. “The character pledged he would be best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge.” Upon Casey’s return, he and Sylvia Brett (Kara Killmer) will have to figure out the future of their relationship after going the long-distance route.

Haas originally shared the news about Spencer’s possible return during One Chicago Day. The producer mentioned that if everything goes to plan, Spencer would be coming back for the finale. Now that it’s been officially confirmed, his character will be able to reunite with Sylvie, his girlfriend whom he has been in a long-distance relationship with since he moved away from Chicago. The news of Spencer’s return shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to fans, as both the actor and Haas teased that viewers likely haven’t seen the last of the firefighter.

When Spencer departed the series, he issued a statement about his time on Chicago Fire. In his statement, he mentioned that Casey might not be gone for good. “It wraps up ten years for me,” he said. “I think it was pretty organic that he’s leaving and he’s going for three years but is he? We don’t know. It’s been a long time coming when you know how these compadres have gone through life and death together. It’s hard to say goodbye, you know, see you soon, kind of thing. It was bittersweet but I really enjoyed it and we got some laughs out of it.”

Spencer’s Chicago Fire exit came as Casey and Brett’s relationship was finally heating up. Yet, even though Casey left Chicago in order to look after the children of his late friend, Darden, they did not break up. Instead, they vowed to give their relationship a go despite being states apart. Spencer said about the situation, “It was difficult because I really like Kara and we’ve established a really nice relationship. I really liked working with her. And there’s always a chance I’ll come back, too. We’re still toying with the ‘Will Casey come back?’ That’s a possibility, you know. Derek and I talked about that and it’s a possibility for me too.” It turns out that fans will indeed get to see Casey back in action pretty soon.