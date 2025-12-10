Cheri Oteri Teases ‘Happy’s Place’ Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri is coming to Happy’s Place, and she spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Mouse in the House,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “After Gabby accidentally lets a mouse loose in the tavern, Bobbie must distract the Health Inspector by any means necessary as everyone tries to find the mouse and secure their A rating.”

Oteri will be playing the health inspector, Monica, who “takes her job really seriously.” She explained, “She’s very militant, and she’s like the fun police. But when she sees Emmett, who she worked with years ago, she lights up like a Christmas tree. So it’s face-to-face. She’s not a girl’s girl. But it was so fun to play that. Really fun to play that. I always wanted to play a cop, and so this was the closest I got to being a cop, and it was really, really fun. Because I also know women that aren’t really women’s women, but then as soon as a guy walks in, they kind of smile and giggle. The kind of woman you wanna kill.”

Pictured: Cheri Oteri as Inspector Monica — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Not only will fans be in for a ride, but it sounds like things might get complicated for Bobbie and Emmett. The two have been doing pretty well since officially getting together in the Season 2 premiere, albeit with an obstacle or two, but since Monica doesn’t sound like a girl’s girl, it’s possible she could be bringing some complications. On top of that, the tavern is dealing with a loose mouse during the health inspection, meaning chaos will ensue.

Meanwhile, Cheri Oteri is not the only guest star for Season 2 of Happy’s Place. Fans will be able to look forward to JoAnna Garcia Swisher stepping through the doors of the tavern in an upcoming episode, reuniting with Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman after the three starred on the hit sitcom Reba. Details surrounding her episode and character have not been released, but the wait will surely be worth it.

Don’t miss Cheri Oteri guest starring in a new episode of Happy’s Place airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are available.