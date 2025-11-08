Ego Nwodim Speaks Out About ‘SNL’ Exit

Ego Nwodim is getting candid about her Saturday Night Live exit.

The comedian announced in September she’d be departing the long-running variety sketch series ahead of its 51st season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nwodim joined SNL as a featured player in Season 44 in 2018 and was promoted to the repertory cast for Season 46 in 2020. At the time of her exit, Nwodim said on Instagram she “decided” to leave the series after “seven unforgettable seasons.” While appearing on Sherri earlier this week, she explained that she simply wanted to branch out while comparing her time on SNL to marriage.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1884 — Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim as Miss Eggy, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 17, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

“It’s like being in a marriage. I’ve never done it before, but that show was my longest relationship ever,” Nwodim expressed. “I’m not a commitment-phobe, but I heard when you’re married, you get the seven-year itch. And it’s like, ‘I wanna date other people! I wanna see some other privates!’”

Throughout her time on Saturday Night Live, Nwodim was a fan-favorite, bringing memorable characters and unforgettable moments that included an accidental swearing by the audience during Weekend Update last season. She has nothing but great memories from her time on the show. “I truly did learn so much there and I had so much fun,” she said. “I miss my colleagues, but it felt like the time to make space for something else for me.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Ego Nwodim speaks onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2025 on September 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Ego Nwodim was one of five cast members to leave SNL ahead of Season 51. She followed Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, along with several writers. SNL hired five new featured players to make up for the loss and even more writers, but Nwodim’s absence has certainly been felt. Since it’s common for an SNL alum to return to Studio 8H to host, it’s possible fans will be seeing her back real soon.

Following SNL, Nwodim has already landed her first gig. She will be performing at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater in New York City as part of the Comedy Series programming, which will also feature Vir Das, Jerrod Carmichael, and Sam Jay. It is described as an evening where “stand-up meets storytelling” and a performance of “comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery.” Tickets are on sale now for Nwodim’s show, which will run from Nov. 19 through Nov. 23.