'Jungleland' Trailer: Charlie Hunnam's Boxing Movie Gets Emotional First Preview

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) is stepping into the boxing ring for the new film Jungleland. The drama debuts on premium Video-On-Demand and becomes available for digital purchase on Nov. 10. As the trailer shows, Jungleland will be a very emotional ride for viewers that focuses on the bond between brothers.

The trailer provides a glimpse of intense moments, both on the road and in the boxing ring. Hunnam and Jack O'Connell play brothers that are struggling to stay relevant in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. However, a loss puts them in debt with a crime boss (Jonathan Majors). The only way to pay him back and avoid tragic consequences is to deliver someone (Jessica Barden) across the country within a week.

As the trailer shows, getting across the country is a struggle for Stanley (Hunnam) and Lion (O'Connell). They have to take part in parking lot fights while preparing for a no-holds boxing match. There are also glimpses of Hunnam bound-and-gagged, as well as him having an emotional breakdown in an alley. Their relationship is constantly put to the test.

Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stanley fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathan Majors), they're forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high stakes fighting tournament. While Stanley trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart, but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.

Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith, and Max Winkler wrote Jungleland. Winkler also directed the film. The writer-director previously explained that he wanted to write an "unconventional love story" that focused on brothers. He said that he also wanted to address toxic masculinity. Winkler and his writing partners sent the script to Hunnam "with their fingers crossed," and the former Sons of Anarchy star agreed to join the project.

"For me, it was just the originality and singularity of the writing-the quality of the writing and the aspirations," Hunnam explained when discussing why he decided to join Jungleland, per MovieWeb.com. I like the themes; I like the idea of creating an environment that would promote classic masculinity and then subvert the relationship of the two protagonists within that environment."