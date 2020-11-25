'Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Scene Seen as 'Racist' Resurfaces Again

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving kicked off the holiday season when it premiered on PBS on Sunday. While the special is an annual favorite for many, it still isn't without its fair share of controversy. Just like it has in years past, one particular scene has caught the attention of viewers, with some calling the whole special "racist" as a result.

Why exactly has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving been deemed "racist" by some viewers? Well, the special involves all of the Peanuts characters getting together for their own "Friendsgiving." Of course, for their special meal, the group set the table and everyone subsequently took their seats. However, viewers noticed that Franklin, the only Black individual in their group, is sitting on one side of the table by himself, seemingly segregated from his friends. It should also be noted that Franklin is the only one sitting on a lawn chair while the others are sitting on proper pieces of furniture.

In light of this, viewers have, once again, taken to social media to voice their frustration and confusion over Franklin's apparent treatment. Naturally, they had plenty to say about the topic.