'Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Scene Seen as 'Racist' Resurfaces Again
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving kicked off the holiday season when it premiered on PBS on Sunday. While the special is an annual favorite for many, it still isn't without its fair share of controversy. Just like it has in years past, one particular scene has caught the attention of viewers, with some calling the whole special "racist" as a result.
Why exactly has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving been deemed "racist" by some viewers? Well, the special involves all of the Peanuts characters getting together for their own "Friendsgiving." Of course, for their special meal, the group set the table and everyone subsequently took their seats. However, viewers noticed that Franklin, the only Black individual in their group, is sitting on one side of the table by himself, seemingly segregated from his friends. It should also be noted that Franklin is the only one sitting on a lawn chair while the others are sitting on proper pieces of furniture.
In light of this, viewers have, once again, taken to social media to voice their frustration and confusion over Franklin's apparent treatment. Naturally, they had plenty to say about the topic.
Just Picked Up On It
prevnext
Did anyone else notice for the first time after a lifetime of viewing #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving that the only black boy Franklin had to sit on the other side of the table from the white kids? I'm shook.— Jeffery ☘️ (@Irish_Jeff) November 24, 2020
Playing Close Attention Now
prevnext
Never noticed that!! But will definitely pay attention this time around!! Thanx!— Michael Matney (@MatneyMyke) November 24, 2020
Yes, That Happened
prevnext
Yes, Franklin's sitting by himself (and in a broken lawn chair).
If wondering, by this point (1973), there's several cartoons starring Black characters ("Josie and the Pussycats", "The Jackson Five," "The Harlem Globetrotters," "Fat Albert"). #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving— Anthony Dean (@diversetechgeek) November 23, 2020
Doing Him Dirty
prevnext
Another year another Charlie Brown Thanksgiving where they do my man Franklin dirty as hell pic.twitter.com/su67nXgphN— Jake Bailey (@JakeBaileyTM) November 23, 2020
Annual Disappointment
prevnext
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is on. Time for our annual love and disappointment that Franklin is sitting on one side of the table all by himself. #Thanksgiving2020— Ms. K (@MsKDD72) November 23, 2020
Still Confused
prevnext
I still don't understand why Franklin had to sit at the dinner table on a side all by himself on a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.— Katelyn Kelley (@katiekelley1991) November 23, 2020
Just... Why?
prev
Why was Franklin sitting alone in that Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special? pic.twitter.com/PsXBpl68WN— The Dragon (@MDragon_12) November 18, 2020