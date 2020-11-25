'Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' Airings Stir More Reactions to 'Cannibalism' Scene

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special is reaching its peak audience with the holiday rapidly approaching on Thursday. Whenever the show airs, there’s always some astute viewers who pick up on some odd things that occur in the 1973 special.

One of those things include people questioning whether or not Woodstock, the lovable yellow bird that is a sidekick to Snoopy, is a cannibal or not. The scene in question occurs when the two characters are seated at the table as Snoopy begins to cut the turkey. He offers a plate to his friend, who then goes on to eat the Thanksgiving dish. That’s where viewers’ eyebrows begin to raise. Is Woodstock really eating another bird? It’s a subject that has created quite the conversation on social media. To this day, there has been no clarification or explanation from any of those involved in the show, which just leaves the viewers and their opinions.

Here are some of the reactions that poured in across Twitter as onlookers realized what exactly was going on in the questionable scene. For those who didn’t catch the special airing on PBS, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving can be streamed on Apple TV+ with a paid subscription.