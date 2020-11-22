'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel Is It on Tonight

✖

It's the season for festive movies — and Charlie Brown officially returns following backlash stemming from this past October, which saw the beloved seasonal tradition removed from the annual TV roster. While Thanksgiving is looking immensely different for millions of Americans this year, one tradition remains the same with Charlie Brown back on the small screen Sunday night thanks to Apple TV+ pairing up with PBS for the first time ever in an ad-free primetime presentation at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday night on PBS and PBS Kids.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a beloved festive staple, kicking off the holiday season with the Peanuts gang gathering round in a tradition that fans cannot get enough of. In the short movie, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though the iconic character is going to see his grandmother. Naturally, Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends. The one-night event will air Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET, check your local listings. It is also available to stream at your convenience on Apple TV+ in HD, which will also air it ad-free.

Get the popcorn and toast ready! Join the Peanuts gang tonight for #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving! We’re feeling very thankful to team up with @appletv and share this special one-night event, airing tonight at 7:30/6:30c on PBS and @pbskids. (Check local listings.) pic.twitter.com/rVip73w3YP — PBS (@PBS) November 22, 2020

For those looking to watch it on Thanksgiving Day, the movie has been available to stream since Nov. 18 on Apple TV+, with free streaming available from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. In addition to the Thanksgiving special airing tonight, PBS will also air A Charlie Brown Christmas next month. That special, set to deck the halls, will be available on Dec. 4 on Apple TV+, with free streaming from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13. PBS revealed on its Twitter account earlier Sunday that it was "thankful" to be pairing up with Apple TV+ for the annual tradition.

This year was the first time in more than 30 years that the Charlie Brown tradition did not air on TV, upsetting fans and viewers of the annual special and sparking a Change.org petition. Starting with It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown getting skipped on ABC this past Halloween, it was revealed last month that the Peanuts gang would now exclusively be owned through Apple TV+ instead of making their appearances on a national network.

The Change.org petition contrasted the decision to one the iconic Charlie Brown himself all too well with a statement from the petitioner, Michael Nebbia: "To our shock and dismay, last night it was announced that Apple had swiped the football from us and claimed the specials for their Apple TV platform, leaving us devoted fans who have grown up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in the dark, unable to watch," he wrote. "The time for saying 'Good Grief' is over. Our fight shall continue no matter what because these specials are iconic and no amount of corporate greed will stop us!"