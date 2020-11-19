✖

Before Halloween, it was announced that all of the Charlie Brown holiday specials would not be airing on television. Instead, they would be streaming on Apple TV+. This switch did not go over well with viewers, so now Apple has teamed up with PBS to bring fans what they want. The Peanuts specials will now not only stream free on Apple TV+ but will also be airing on PBS and PBS Kids on Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Apple TV+ secured a lucrative deal with WillBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to become the new home for Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and their friends. This partnership started with a new original series titled Snoopy in Space, released this year, but have now extended to previous content. Another new series is The Snoopy Show and is expected this year. This acquisition was a huge deal for Apple TV+ considering they're going up against streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+. However, their low monthly price of $4.99 and gaining the Charlie Brown specials has gained new members.

Because of this unexpected switch for fans, some have wondered whether other holiday staples will air on cable networks or be moved to streaming platforms as well. NBC recently announced that It's a Wonderful Life, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Minions Holiday Special, and Dr. Suess' The Grinch Musical will all be airing on its network this year. The peacock network just released their holiday lineup specials and several fan-favorites are on the list.

On Christmas Eve, the 1946 classic will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, while The Grinch will run the following day on Christmas. However, The Grinch Musical will air on both Dec. 9 and 27. The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, along with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular and NBC's New Years' Eve Special, will also be hosted on the network so that viewers can look forward to that. What will be different is how they plan on hosting the parade since COVID-19 is still very much in play and some states are already shutting down again.

Shows that have already started filming during the pandemic have found ways to get around not having a live audience or finding ways to film from home. However, how the parade will be showcased is still up in the air, whether virtual or in-person.