Petition to Return 'Charlie Brown' Holiday Movies to TV Gets More Than 100K Signatures

Less than a week ago it was announced that the annual Charlie Brown holiday specials would not be airing on network television this year, instead, moving over to Apple TV+. This apparently has not gone over well with fans. In fact, there's a petition being signed at change.org that's garnered almost 120,000 signatures at the time of which this article was written.

With Halloween right around the corner, fans are demanding that It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown be brought back to network television since it's already been a rather tough year for everyone. The news was announced when the rights holders to the Peanuts brand said that the holiday specials would be streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ this year, as a part of their growing partnership with Apple. This also means that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be streaming on the platform as well with limited viewing days.

The annual tradition has become an autumn and winter staple for many people. While there are still ways to catch it this year, many fans are not in favor of the aggressive push to adopt yet another subscription service just to watch their favorite special. Of course, as a result, social media was flooded with dismay stating how they'll never join Apple TV+ out of spite now. While there were several not in favor, some chose to look at the glass half full saying they plan on airing it for free, so even non-subscribers can view it from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Although gaining access to yet another service requires a subscription to view their content, Apple TV+ is competing with other popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and YouTube TV by only charging their customers $4.99 per month. While other services are continuing to up their price, like Netflix and YouTube TV, for now, Apple TV+ seems content with where they're at.

Apple TV+ isn't the only company people are not happy with. Netflix recently saw an 800% surge in cancellations after they refused to take down the controversial French film Cuties from their platform. The movie has stirred up massive criticism from their inappropriate marketing to the actual plot of the film, and users aren't happy with them. Following its premiere in September, there was a trend on Twitter that went viral demanding Netflix be cancelled all together.