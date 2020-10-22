'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Won't Air on TV, But Here Are 7 Other Ways to Enjoy It

✖

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown may not be airing on TV this holiday season, but that doesn't mean that fans are entirely out of luck. While fans will not be able to get their annual viewing in on broadcast TV, there are plenty of other ways to fit in a watch, and a quick shopping trip on Amazon can give you everything you need to get that viewing in.

News that the holiday favorite would not be airing on the small screen broke Tuesday, shattering fans' hearts. This year will mark the first time the film has not aired on broadcast television in 54 years, the TV special first airing on CBS in 1966 before moving to ABC, where it has been a must-watch holiday treat every year. The decision not to broadcast the special this year is due to an expanded partnership with WIldBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, which will also see A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas forgoing their annual TV broadcasts.

Instead, these specials will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ for free, with It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown available for streaming free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. This means that all you need to watch is a device capable of accessing the new streaming platform, which is easy to find on Amazon. Given that there is a short time window to view the special, it may be worth it to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which will allow you access to free two-day shipping.

To get started on your Peanuts specials holiday viewing journey, consider purchasing the Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB. This palm-sized box connects to your TV, allowing you to watch movies and shows in 4K HDR and immersive sound from Dolby Atmos. Along with available channels like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, ESPN, and more, the Apple TV will also give you access to AppleTV+, where you will be able to stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $179 and more details can be viewed by clicking here.

For just $18.94, you can become the life-long owner of an It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown DVD, meaning that you will never again have to worry about how you can watch your annual viewing. In fact, by owning the DVD, you will be able to watch the special whenever you want, even if it is not the holiday season. Although the recent news that the special won't be available to view on broadcast TV has prompted an influx of buys, and the DVD is currently out of stock, the DVD is still available for pre-order, with Amazon promising to "email you when we have an estimated delivery date." For more details, view it on Amazon here.

Worried about viewing all of the Peanuts holiday specials? Why not purchase the complete collection? Currently, Amazon has the limited edition Peanuts 70th Anniversary Holiday Collection available for purchase for $66.39. This bundle includes It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as six additional seasonal specials – It’s Magic, Charlie Brown, Charlie Brown’s All-Stars, The Mayflower Voyagers, Play it Again, Charlie Brown, It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, and It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown. Making this deal even sweeter, and an even bigger bargain, the bundle also comes with a collectible Snoopy figurine and book. More details are available on Amazon.

This year, maybe you'll want to consider foregoing your annual viewing altogether and instead opt for a more hands-on experience. The paperback picture book version of the special is available for purchase on Amazon for just $5.98, a 25% discount from the typical $7.99 price tag, with buyers gushing that it is "beautifully illustrated" and "true to the story you see on tv." This would surely make the youngest fans' perfect option or even the ideal introduction to the Peanuts catalog. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

Show that you are a true believer with this It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown men's T-shirt. Available for $19.99 (size medium), this shirt boasts Snoopy in all his pride and glory, declaring that he believes "in the Great Pumpkin." Made of a soft cotton/polyester blend and professionally designed and printed, this shirt is perfect for the fans' special. More information is available on Amazon.

Celebrate the season with an It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown tin sign. The perfect décor for the season, this sign measures 11.8x7.87x0.08-inches and features an awesome ode to the Peanuts special in the form of a beautiful vintage movie poster art painting that is printed onto sheet iron. With a 4.5-rating, one buyer gushed that this “hits the right note of nostalgia and charm.” It is available for purchase for $9.98. View more details on Amazon here.

While you may not be able to catch your favorite Peanuts special on broadcast TV this year, you can go behind the scenes and see how It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown was brought to the small screen with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: The Making of a Tradition. This hardcover book, which does not qualify for Prime shipping (shipping costs $5.60), is illustrated with more than 250 full-color images celebrating the timeless television classic, including the full script illustrated with screen art from the show, photographs, storyboard excerpts, and production materials, interviews with the original child actors who were the voices of the Peanuts gang, and much more. It is available for purchase for $14.19. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

