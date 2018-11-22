‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Viewers Notice a Cruel Action by Woodstock

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a must-see holiday tradition for many in the U.S., but some fans can’t look past some of the program’s controversial scenes as it aired in 2018.

The beloved television special airs every year around Thanksgiving ever since it first premiered in 1973, and while many fans still consider it a treasured memory from their youth, they also notices a particularly disturbing moment from the youth-oriented show.

In the special’s final moments, Snoopy and his bird friend Woodstock sit down to enjoy their own Thanksgiving feast, which includes a turkey.

Some fans of the popular television special were shocked at the sight of Woodstock not being slightly uncomfortable with the reality he was sitting down to eat another cooked bird, with many fans considering the moment somewhat cannibalistic.

Never forget that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving ends with casual cannibalism, as Woodstock, a bird, sits down to a turkey dinner with Snoopy. — Rachael Kelley (@RachaelKelley13) November 22, 2018

“Currently mentally preparing myself for the sheer horror of watching Woodstock eat turkey and break the wishbone on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” one Twitter user wrote.

The special was the third in a set of Peanuts comic-inspired TV specials that are still beloved programs to watch around the holidays, including 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas and 1966’s It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Many fans were really excited to tune in to their annual tradition of watching the Thanksgiving holiday special.

If you think you’re too old for Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving then we can’t be friends — 🦃🍁Jersey🍁🦃 (@JerseyGirl1316) November 22, 2018

“I’d like to see Charlie Brown kick that football, just one time,” one user commented.

“Yo Charlie Brown thanksgiving is low key littered with depression,” another Twitter user reflected.

“Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving special is on and making me feel cozy and nostalgic,” another user mused.

“Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special is on so I feel good about the future for the next hour.”

Watching an old favorite of mine, ” A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” with the whole gang. — Vincent (@apatientman) November 22, 2018

“The…A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving tv show ROCKS!!!!” another user commented.

“I forgot the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special had a smooth jazz interval with Snoopy and Woodstock,” another one remembered fondly.

when snoopy gets into a physical fight with the sentient lawn chair in a charlie brown thanksgiving (1973) pic.twitter.com/En3688VwNW — zayn’s dear friend janet jackson (@buscemilia) November 22, 2018

The specials have aired on ABC for almost 20 years ever since CBS lost the rights to its popular holiday specials in 2000.