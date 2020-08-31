'Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King': ABC Tribute Has 'Black Panther' Fans in Tears
After a special airing of Marvel's Black Panther without commercials, ABC debuted a new 20/20 episode on the life of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20 had fans at home tearing up as they gathered online to remember his work. Aside from playing T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman played Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.
The 40-minute 20/20 episode featured heartbreaking tributes from Boseman's colleagues, his fans, and political figures who discussed his impact, both in the movies and off-camera. The special also touched on colon cancer, which Boseman was diagnosed with in 2016. The actor never publicly discussed the diagnosis, but he often donated his time to children who faced their own health challenges. After his death, photos from Boseman's 2018 trip to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital went viral as an example of his kindness.
Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles Friday at 43, his family said. While making many of his recent films, he underwent "countless surgeries and chemotherapy" treatments, they said. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," their statement read. The last film featuring Boseman released before his death was Spike Lee's Vietnam War movie Da 5 Bloods. He also stars in the upcoming August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with Viola Davis. The film will be posthumously released on Netflix.
Just watched #BlackPantherWatchParty & am now watching #ATributeForAKing #abc2020 I was diagnosed with #ColonCancer in 2016 too. I am so blessed to still be here. I wish #ChadwickBoseman was still here too. #WakandaForever 😢💔— Kathleen Waters 😷 (@kathleen1waters) August 31, 2020
On Sunday, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler remembered how Boseman helped craft the character's on-screen presence and how dedicated he was to bringing T'Challa to life. "I noticed then that Chad was an anomaly," Coogler wrote of their first meeting. "He was calm. Assured. Constantly studying. But also kind, comforting, had the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that see much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time."prevnext
prevnext
I hope Chadwick knows how much he truly meant to us. #ChadwickBoseman #ATributeForAKing— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 31, 2020
prevnext
I still can't wrap my head around the fact that he's gone. Been a fan of Chadwick since Lincoln Heights. May you rest peacefully & thank you for the gifts you gave us with your talent #ChadwickForever #ATributeForAKing— MelanatedMermaid🧜🏾♀️ (@purple_byobow) August 31, 2020
prevnext
Watching Chadwick Boseman’s tribute . #ATributeForAKing pic.twitter.com/oatmSc7MWO— dae not day ☺️ (@makeyourdae) August 31, 2020
prevnext
Man This is hard 🙏🏽#ChadwickForever#ChadwickBoseman #ATributeForAKing— q2950 (@TamiekaChisolm) August 31, 2020
prev
Such a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. #RIPChadwickBoseman #BlackPantherWatchParty #atributeforaking pic.twitter.com/8Wh8qmw2C1— Dr_MelaninMagic_MD2BE (@ccsmd2be) August 31, 2020