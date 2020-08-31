'Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King': ABC Tribute Has 'Black Panther' Fans in Tears

After a special airing of Marvel's Black Panther without commercials, ABC debuted a new 20/20 episode on the life of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20 had fans at home tearing up as they gathered online to remember his work. Aside from playing T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman played Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.

The 40-minute 20/20 episode featured heartbreaking tributes from Boseman's colleagues, his fans, and political figures who discussed his impact, both in the movies and off-camera. The special also touched on colon cancer, which Boseman was diagnosed with in 2016. The actor never publicly discussed the diagnosis, but he often donated his time to children who faced their own health challenges. After his death, photos from Boseman's 2018 trip to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital went viral as an example of his kindness.

Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles Friday at 43, his family said. While making many of his recent films, he underwent "countless surgeries and chemotherapy" treatments, they said. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," their statement read. The last film featuring Boseman released before his death was Spike Lee's Vietnam War movie Da 5 Bloods. He also stars in the upcoming August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with Viola Davis. The film will be posthumously released on Netflix.