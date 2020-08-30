'Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

ABC will air a special 20/20 episode Sunday night as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the late actor who starred as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King – A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 10:13 p.m. ET, immediately following a commercial-free airing of Black Panther. Boseman died on Friday at 43, following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Black Panther will kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET, with the tribute special to follow. The tribute is executive produced by Steven Baker and was created in collaboration with Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment and ABC News. The tribute will include tributes from celebrities, fans and political figures, highlighting Boseman's on and off-screen impact. ABC News will also "shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled," according to the network. If you miss the Black Panther broadcast, the film is available to stream on Disney+.

Boseman's family announced Friday that he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and it recently progressed to stage IV. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 104,610 new cases of colon cancer in the U.S. in 2020. Men have a 1 in 23 chance of developing colorectal cancer and women have a 1 in 25 chance. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths for both men and women.

Black Panther hit theaters in 2018 and was an instant critical and commercial success, grossing $1.3 million worldwide and becoming the first comic book movie to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The film won Oscars for its score, costume design, and production design. It was the second time Boseman played T'Challa, following the character's big-screen debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Boseman also played the character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in a statement. "He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also released a statement, noting how important Boseman was in the development of T'Challa's on-screen appearance. Coogler said he never knew of Boseman's private health battle. "I had no doubt that he would live on and continue to bless us with more," Coogler wrote. "But it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us until we meet again."