CBS Working on 'Van Helsing' TV Show

CBS is developing a new Van Helsing series. According to Deadline, author Jonathan Lee is writing the new series, which reportedly landed at the network following an auction. Elementary creator Rob Doherty is serving as executive producer along with Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman for Lionsgate Television. The logline states that the series is "a contemporary take on the monster hunter Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, who uses his uniquely inquisitive mind working alongside his ex, relentless FBI special agent Mina Harker, to solve New York City's most harrowing cases."

Bram Stoker created the eponymous character for his 1897 novel Dracula. Van Helsing is a vampire slayer, monster hunter, and the archnemesis of the vampire, and was most recently adapted for Syfy. Starring Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro, and Aleks Paunovic, Van Helsing ran for five seasons and 65 episodes from 2016 to 2021. The series was based on the graphic novel series Helsing by Zenescope Entertainment.

In addition, it was announced earlier this year that Kat Williamson is adapting Jason Henderson's Alex Van Helsing novel trilogy for TV with AGC Television. Hugh Jackman also starred as the titular vampire slayer in 2004's Van Helsing film, which also starred Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Will Kemp, Kevin J. O'Connor, and Shuler Hensley. It was written and directed by Stephen Sommers and based on Dracula, Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and The Wolf Man by George Waggner.

Van Helsing is the latest series that CBS is looking to revive. It was recently announced that the network was developing a new Einstein series after three previous failed attempts. These are some of the first shows that will likely be considered for the 2025-26 schedule or beyond, not including Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, which has already been ordered to series.

Not too much else is known about the new Van Helsing series, but if it's anything like the SyFy show, fans shouldn't worry about it. It's unknown when more details will be revealed, but since news is out about the show, more information should be announced in the coming months. The wait will be worth it if it goes to series. There's a reason why there was an auction for the show, and it's clear there is something special with the new Van Helsing.