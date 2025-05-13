CBS Star Warns Show’s Season Finale Leaves With a ‘Lovely Cliffhanger’

As FBI hurtles toward the end of Season 7, original cast member Zeeko Zaki says fans have a “really lovely cliffhanger” to look forward to.

Zaki, who plays Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” on CBS’ Dick Wolf show, opened up to TV Line ahead of the conclusion of Season 7, teasing that the finale will include moments that will impact the coming seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a really lovely cliffhanger coming up at the end of the season,” he told the outlet. “We also… you know, it’s a very different episode. You’re gonna see us in a scenario that I really don’t think anyone could have ever seen coming.”

He assured, “So it’s definitely a very exciting finale.”

Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

The Season 7 finale, airing on May 20, is titled “A New Day.” After Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) “narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers a rogue terrorist group has infiltrated the FBI,” according to CBS. “Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office.”

With a rogue terrorist group causing chaos and the FBI team being forced to track down shadowy culprits, it’s no wonder Zaki said Season 7 won’t be tied up neatly with a bow. There’s plenty of action ahead for fans as well.

“We’re kind of calling it our little Fast and Furious episode where we have to find a new location, a new place, and kind of work off the grid and solve a crime,” the actor told TV Insider. “It’s really fun that we kind of get to do these new things in our show now with our new writers. Hopefully, the audience buys it, loves it, and wants to see more of it.”

As for the end of the season, Zaki would only reveal that the cliffhanger is “life-or-death.”

Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI‘s exciting Season 7 conclusion comes just after news broke that CBS has canceled FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International and ordered a new FBI universe series titled CIA.

“We love working with Dick Wolf and we’re so excited to bring CIA onto the schedule,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said Wednesday of the new drama starring Tom Ellis, as per Deadline. “We have to be fiscally responsible and ultimately, those deals and the shows just weren’t penciling out for us from an economic perspective. But we want to be in the business with Dick. We’re excited to launch a new two-hour block next season.”

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.