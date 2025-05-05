Stars From Canceled CBS Spinoffs Speak Out

The stars of CBS’ canceled FBI spinoffs — FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International — are saying goodbye after wrapping filming on their series finales.

Most Wanted star Edwin Hodge, who has played Special Agent Ray Cannon for the past two seasons, took to Instagram with a heartfelt message ahead of the May 20 series finale.

“All good things must come to an end,” he wrote Sunday. “I’m filled with so much abundance and appreciation for this prodigious cast and crew. Thanks to the cast for simply being their authentic selves. My days were filled with laughter every time I went to work. The crew showed everyday to add their magic to make the show a hit as well. All teams stayed on deck and I couldn’t be happier with the work environment and ultimately my experience on the show!”

A day prior, International star Eva-Jane Willis marked her series wrap by paying tribute on social media to the show’s remaining OGs — Vinessa Vidotto and Carter Redwood. “On this our last day of filming I want to say a special thank you to these two,” began Willis, who has played Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson since Season 2. “They were there on Day 1 long before I was and they made it all the way to the finish line. It has been an honour to watch them and learn from them. My favourite duo, and trust me I was asking ‘will they won’t they’ more than anyone!”

Christina Wolfe, who made her debut last season as Special Agent Amanda Tate, wrote in her own message on Instagram that she was “truly grateful for this chapter and for everyone I met over my two years on this wonderful show.” She continued, “Loved every minute of it. Thanks so much to everyone who worked tirelessly on and off screen to bring it to life — I’ll really miss you and I’ll treasure these memories. And a huge thank you to everyone who tuned in every week!!”

Redwood, meanwhile, shared a video with Green, the dog who plays Tank, writing simply, “4 yrs of hanging with this guy.”

With Most Wanted and International ending after their sixth and fourth seasons, respectively, CBS is introducing a new spinoff to the FBI universe — a new series tentatively titled CIA starring Tom Ellis.

The spinoff, written by Dick Wolf and Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, follows a fast-talking, loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), who is partnered with a by-the-book, seasoned FBI agent in a new secret task force to prevent and solve domestic terrorism in New York City.