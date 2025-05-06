CBS Star Makes Rare Public Appearance Since Stepping Away From the Spotlight 13 Years Ago

A former CBS actor has made a rare public appearance.

According to Us Weekly, CSI: Miami star David Caruso, 69, was spotted out and about in California last week.

The actor starred on all 10 seasons of the CSI spinoff as Detective Horatio “H” Caine, the director of the Miami-Dade Crime Lab. After the series ended in 2012, Caruso has taken a step back from acting and the limelight in favor of focusing on art. On Wednesday, he was spotted carrying paintings into his gallery in Westlake, California, just outside Los Angeles.

(Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Caruso sported jeans, a light blue T-shirt, and gray Crocs, and grew out his hair, with the red ‘do nearly hitting his chin. He was also spotted later in the day with a female associate and wore a black Adidas tracksuit with sneakers and black sunglasses. Although Caruso has retired from acting, it seems like he is doing pretty well for himself.

Since retiring from acting, Caruso has only been seen in public just a few times. He was spotted with his two youngest children at LAX back in 2017 and running errands in December 2023 in LA. Just last December, Caruso was spotted at his gallery.

Aside from CSI: Miami, the former actor has appeared in An Officer and a Gentleman, China Girl, King of New York, Body Count, Proof of Life, Black Point, Crime Story, H.E.L.P., NYPD Blue, and Michael Hayes. He also reprised his role as Horatio Caine in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: NY. In 1986, Caruso appeared in the music video for the Desireless song “Voyage, Voyage.”

(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

CSI: Miami was the first spinoff of CSI. Along with David Caruso, the series’ ensemble cast throughout its 10 seasons also included Emily Procter, Adam Rodriguez, Khandi Alexander, Rory Cochrane, Kim Delaney, Sofia Milos, Jonathan Togo, Rex Linn, Eva LaRue, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Eddie Cibrian, and Omar Benson Miller. Caruso was actually the only actor on the show to appear in all 232 episodes. Aside from Miami and NY, the CSI franchise also consisted of spinoff CSI: Cyber and revival CSI: Vegas, the latter of which ended last year after being canceled after three seasons.

When Caruso will next be seen in public is unknown, but all that matters is that he seems to be doing well.