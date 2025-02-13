Johnny Depp’s Look-alike Son Jack Makes Rare Appearance

The 22-year-old son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis was spotted, per Page Six, in rare holiday sightings in Paris, where the young man has carved out a refreshingly ordinary life away from Hollywood’s glare. Jack Depp was photographed during the Christmas season, bundled up against the winter chill in an olive green coat with a scarf and beanie on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas Day, carrying shopping bags while sporting a brown coat and khaki trousers as he made his way to the family home.

The sightings come as details emerge about Jack’s recent stint as a bartender at L’Arena, a Lebanese restaurant in Paris. “Jack is a great guy; he keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen,” restaurant owner Edouarde Chueke revealed to the Daily Mail in December 2024. Though Jack left the position a few months ago, Chueke praised him as a “good employee” and expressed hopes for his return, noting that “good staff are hard to find.”

Jack’s sister, actress Lily-Rose Depp, 25, shared a glimpse into their childhood while promoting her new film Nosferatu on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “My brother and I were obsessed with [comedy duo] Abbott and Costello as kids, and, you know, they have a whole, like, ‘Meet the Monsters’ series,” she recalled. “My brother was, like, three or four at the time, and he started dressing up like Dracula, and doing these kind of, like, really serious line readings of the lines.” She added that her current vampire film role felt like coming “full circle,” hoping she’d “get some cool points with my bro.”

Unlike his sister, who has followed in their parents’ entertainment footsteps, Jack has shown talents in other creative areas. His father previously revealed in a 2014 Philippine Daily Inquirer interview that Jack possesses significant artistic abilities. “He draws really super well, and he’s got a good feel for music,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared, expressing relief that his son had no interest in acting.

Jack’s choice of a more private life stands in stark contrast to his famous family. Born on April 9, 2002, he is the second child of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, who were together from 1998 to 2012. Often viewed as one of Hollywood’s most stable couples despite never legally marrying, they welcomed Lily-Rose on May 27, 1999.

The young Depp has managed to maintain his privacy while still enjoying normal activities in Paris. According to Chueke, Jack even attracted regular customers during his time at L’Arena, where his sister Lily-Rose would occasionally visit, “mixing Caipirinhas behind the bar and really getting into the swing of it” and “enjoying herself” behind the counter.