‘Bones’ Star David Borneanaz Returns To TV In First ‘Seal Team’ Trailer

Bones may be over, but David Boreanaz didn’t stay away for long. The actor’s new series, Seal Team, was picked up for CBS, and the network just released its first trailer.

The show follows Jason (Boreanaz), the leader of the most lethal team of Navy Seals in the country. He has to navigate his team into the hell of war overseas, while still managing his personal life at home. Jason struggles to keep both aspects of his life afloat, and his family takes a hit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Seal Team was given a full first season by CBS, and the trailer shows just how much the network was willing to invest. With desert locations, authentic uniforms, and high-quality effects, it’s clear this project was not cheap. However, the spending definitely paid off, as the show looks like incredible.

After his breakthrough role in the fan-favorite series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Boreanaz went on to star in the show’s spin-off series, Angel. His most recognizable role came after that though, as the actor starred on Bones for 12 seasons.

Seal Team is set to air at 9 pm on Thursday nights this fall, between Survivor and Criminal Minds.

More TV: Netflix Announces Dark Crystal Prequel Series

Watch the full Seal Team trailer above, and check out the first images from the series, along with photos from all of the CBS newcomers, in the gallery below!

Failure is not an option for the Navy SEALs—the world’s most elite, special ops forces. In this action-packed new drama, these stealthy and fearless warriors conduct high-risk clandestine missions against impossible odds. And when they return to the home front they face stress of a different nature. Keeping secrets, deploying at a moment’s notice, and the knowledge that each assignment could be their last takes a toll on them and their families. But their unbreakable oath and patriotism compel them to persevere

Up Next: First Trailer For S.W.A.T. on CBS Released