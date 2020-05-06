'NCIS' Fans Weigh in After CBS Renews Series for Season 18
It's been announced that CBS has renewed NCIS for Season 18, and fans of the hit series are weighing in on the big news on social media. The big NCIS news was among a number of CBS renewal announcements, including Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team, SWAT and hit-sitcom The Neighborhood. CBS also renewed four freshman series: All Rise, Chuck Lorre's Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, and FBI: Most Wanted.
CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement, "Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers. Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation … and Super Bowl LV, too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021." Notably, NCIS' renewal has been exciting for fans, who are cheering on Twitter. Scroll down to see what they're saying!
