'Broke' Canceled: Pauley Perrette Fans Sound off After CBS Axes Sitcom After One Season

Pauley Perrette fans were devastated to learn Wednesday that CBS would not be renewing Broke, the actress' much-anticipated return to CBS following her exit from NCIS after 15 seasons on the military procedural show. Broke got the axe alongside fellow freshman sitcom Carol’s Second Act, as well as Edie Falco-led police drama Tommy and Matt LeBlanc's Man With a Plan. Broke starred Perrette as single mom Jackie, a bartender whose life with son Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo) gets an ironic twist when her formerly-rich sister (Natasha Leggero) and brother-in-law (Jaime Camil) move in with their assistant Louis (Izzy Diaz) after his father cuts them off. Keep scrolling to see fans' reactions to the cancellation news.

Disappointed Many fans of the freshman series were disappointed not to get more of the show they enjoyed so much. I am sad to see Broke Cancelled after 1 season. I liked watching this show. — Candice (@Candi12301) May 6, 2020 No. It was the only show from the 2019-2020 tv season I enjoyed. All of the rest of the shows CBS renewed were horrible. — Reunite Javery (@ReuniteJavery) May 6, 2020

Suggestions Others suggested other shows that should have been axed instead of Broke. Worst decision ever. Bob Heart and Unicorn should have been cancelled instead of Broke. @CBS — Reunite Javery (@ReuniteJavery) May 6, 2020 Really upset Broke was the only show I watched during the entire 2019-2020 season. None of the others were good IMO. There were other CBS shows that should have been cancelled over Broke — Reunite Javery (@ReuniteJavery) May 6, 2020

'Tough Time For Sitcoms' Still other viewers theorized it was a difficult time for sitcoms, possibly due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Awww! Maybe I’m biased because I could watch Jaime Camil all day, everyday... but Broke was charming & fun! It seems like a tough time for sitcoms. — Amanda, Sister Michael’s Judo Partner (@IsThisThingOn31) May 6, 2020 The "more than usual number of shows getting renewed because of COVID" theory taking more L's with the misses on #Broke, #CarolesSecondAct & #Tommy. All of which would have been predicted as likely canceled in a "normal" year. — TV 😷 Reaper (@TVGrimReaper) May 6, 2020

Renewal News (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ) News of Broke's cancellation comes as CBS announced a mass renewal of 18 shows: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Undercover Boss and The Unicorn. These shows join the previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Evil, Mom, Survivor and Young Sheldon.

A Look Back... (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS) After Broke was first picked up for a full series order in 2019, Perrette revealed she would be returning to the network she had called home for 15 seasons with NCIS. "I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show #Broke on [CBS]," she wrote on Twitter while filming in October 2019. "I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years. I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!"

Cast Bonding (Photo: CBS/Sonja Flemming) The cast appeared to have a close bond from the start, with Camil alongside the show order, "We are so excited to be a part of the CBS family and can't wait to share the show with you." He added to Perrette directly, "Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you. Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure." "Brother, I went with the nicest most decent people in Hollywood. YOU and the team," Perrette replied at the time.