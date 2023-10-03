'Yellowstone': Peacock Streams Are Way up Thanks to CBS Reruns

As Yellowstone's ratings soar on CBS, they are also rising on Peacock. Variety exclusively reports that between Sept. 17 and Sept. 27, Yellowstone's viewership on the NBCUniversal streamer grew by 26 percent from its previous 10-day period. Previous reports of the growing ratings on CBS indicated that viewership had dropped between Episode 1 and Episode 2. Half of the viewers had never even seen the show before, either because they didn't have Paramount Network or didn't stream it on Peacock.

Numbers suggested that the drop in ratings might have been due to fans who decided to binge the series at their own pace rather than waiting a week in between episodes that originally aired five years ago. CBS is currently airing the first season of Yellowstone to keep its fall schedule filled due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It was clearly a great idea, even if some scenes would have to be different due to the nature of them. It's better than nothing. If that means bringing in more viewers, then so be it.

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser, Yellowstone premiered on Paramount Network in 2018. The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana. The series has spawned two prequels, 1883 and 1923, both following a different generation of the Duttons. While Yellowstone will end after its fifth and current season, the franchise will live on in the form of other spinoffs. Creator Taylor Sheridan has multiple series in the works, including Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666, 1944, and an untitled sequel series with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

It's unknown if Yellowstone will continue to air on CBS when the original scripted series come back. It's possible that the network could save some room for Yellowstone or save it for a rainy day. Though, that doesn't seem to matter. If more people keep watching it on Peacock, then CBS wouldn't even have to air it. Plus, this way, fans will be able to catch up before the final episodes of Yellowstone premiere. As of now, there is still no premiere date, but it should hopefully be soon.

Episodes of Yellowstone air on Sundays on CBS. All five seasons are on Peacock if that is more your speed. Ratings for the series will likely continue to rise on both platforms as more and more fans tune in. It only proves that the Duttons will be here for a long time, and they are not going anywhere, even once Yellowstone ends.