CBS Exec Explains 'MacGyver' and 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellations

Earlier this year, it was announced that both NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver would not be returning for additional seasons on CBS. NCIS: New Orleans will end after Season 7 while MacGyver's run will conclude after five seasons. In response to these cancellations, Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, opened up about why the network decided to end the two fan-favorite shows.

Kahl recently told Deadline that deciding to cancel both NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver ultimately came down to the fact that the two shows have run their respective courses. He explained that the shows were indeed "excellent" while on the air, but the network ended up going in a different direction as far as their futures were concerned. The CBS head also said that these cancellations came about after those at the network looked into what would make up the 2021-2022 television schedule, and there wasn't a place for either NCIS: New Orleans or MacGyver when it came to that front.

“Every year you evaluate what is making the strongest statement for your schedule and what gives you the best circulation, what will bring you the most numbers of viewers. You ask that question for pretty much every show every year, how can we make the schedule as strong as we can in the fall, and that leads to some tough decisions,” Kahl said. “MacGyver has been an excellent show for us, New Orleans was an excellent show for us. But sometime shows hit the end of their cycle and we have to, in some cases, say goodbye.”

It was originally announced back in February that NCIS: New Orleans would come to an end after Season 7. At the time, Scott Bakula, who stars and executive produces the series, announced the news to the fans by stating, "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way. I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.” About two months after it was reported that NCIS: New Orleans, it was revealed that CBS pulled the plug on MacGyver. Kahl released a statement at the time in which he praised the cast and crew of MacGyver for providing such entertaining television over the past five seasons.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew," the CBS Entertainment president said. "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.” Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.