CBS Season Finales: All the Storylines

As TV watchers brace themselves for their favorite shows to end, CBS has unveiled every storyline for all of their series finales.

Beginning in May, shows like Mom, Man with a Plan, and Kevin Can Wait will all close our their respective seasons.

Its not just comedies either, as beloved drama series like Madam Secretary and Bull will also bow out until the fall TV season rolls around.

Great action shows like Macgyver and SEAL Team are also ending their current seasons.

While we all hate to see our favorite series’ go, its also exciting to see how they wrap up the storylines that they have been working on for two-dozen or so episodes.

If you are ready to see how your favorite CBS shows are going to finale for the season, scroll down and read on!

FRIDAY, MAY 4

MACGYVER – second season finale

“MacGyver + MacGyver” – “MacGyver (Lucas Till) gets a shocking surprise when he tries to tell Matty (Meredith Eaton) that he’s quitting the Phoenix Foundation.”

“Tate Donovan guest stars as Oversight, a man with a history with Matty.”

MONDAY, MAY 7

KEVIN CAN WAIT – second season finale

“A Band Done” – “After a former bandmate talks Kevin (Kevin James) into reuniting with their old group, Smokefish, with hopes of making it big, Vanessa (Leah Remini) realizes a chance encounter with the band in her past changed the course of her life.”

Sal Governale from The Howard Stern Show guest stars as Lance, a music manager.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

BULL – second season finale

“Death Sentence” – “Rocked by a guilty verdict in a capital murder trial, Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) team attempts to introduce new evidence without being found in contempt of court in order to prevent their client being sentenced to death. Also, Marissa (Geneva Carr) faces some hard truths about her relationship with Bull.”

Yara Martinez guest stars as Isabella “Izzy” Colon, Bull’s ex-wife.

THURSDAY, MAY 10

THE BIG BANG THEORY – 11th season finale

“The Bow Tie Asymmetry” – “When Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) parents and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) family arrive, everybody is focused to make sure all wedding arrangements go according to plan – everyone except the bride and groom.”

Kathy Bates, John Ross Bowie, Mark Hamill, Courtney Henggeler, Lauren Lapkus, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Brian Posehn, Teller, and Wil Wheaton guest star.

YOUNG SHELDON – season one finale

“Vanilla Ice Cream, Gentleman Callers, and a Dinette Set” – “When Meemaw (Annie Potts) is pursued by two gentlemen callers (guest stars Richard Kind and Wallace Shawn), Sheldon (Iain Armitage) interferes, forcing her to set some ground rules.”

MOM – BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES – season five finale

“Phone Confetti and a Wee Dingle” – “Christy (Anna Faris) and Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) relaxing trip to a spa takes a turn when Bonnie lands in jail.”

“Diamond Earrings and a Pumpkin Head” – “When Christy (Anna Faris) falls back into old habits, Bonnie (Allison Janney) worries about her well-being.”

FRIDAY, MAY 11

BLUE BLOODS – season eight finale

“My Aim is True” – “When a series of drive-by murders occur after six wrongly convicted men are released from prison, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) wonder if they were orchestrated by the men as an act of revenge. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) combats the guilt he feels about these innocent men unfairly serving nine years in prison, and Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) find themselves in a life-threatening situation.”

MONDAY, MAY 14

SUPERIOR DONUTS – season two finale

“Donut Day Afternoon” – “An armed robbery at the donut shop prompts Arthur (Judd Hirsch), Franco (Jermaine Fowler) and Sofia (Diane Guerrero) to make life-changing decisions about their futures.”

TUESDAY, MAY 15

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS – BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES – season four finale

“Checkmate, Part I” and “Checkmate, Part II” – “Pride (Scott Bakula) assembles an off-the-books team with hacker Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), retired Green Beret Sydney Halliday (Riann Steele) journalist Oliver Crane (Mark Gessner) and attorney Elliott Newman (John Cothran, Jr.), to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment for abuse of power.”

“Also, Pride’s newly formed and NCIS teams uncover a sinister plot during the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration.”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

SEAL TEAM – season one finale

“The Cost of Doing Business” – “After Jason (David Boreanaz) lies about his concussion to get cleared for combat, he and the SEAL Team plan a final mission to avenge Echo Team’s deaths once and for all before they return home from deployment.”

THURSDAY, MAY 17

S.W.A.T. – season one finale

“Hoax” – “A fake 911 call puts Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the SWAT team on the hunt to stop a white supremacy group from executing bombing attacks on local communities. Also, Street’s (Alex Russell) relationship with his recently paroled mother, Karen (Sherilyn Fenn), jeopardizes his career, and Jessica (Stephanie Sigman) is thrown a curveball by her colleague, Michael Plank (Peter Facinelli), president of the police commission.”

Obba Babatundé returns as Daniel Harrelson, Sr., Hondo’s father.

LIFE IN PIECES – BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES – season three finale

“Model Piercing Video Hangover” – “Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) and Greg (Colin Hanks) find out a surprising piece of news. Also, Sophia (Giselle Eisenberg) wants to get a second piercing in her ear, to the dismay of Heather (Betsy Brandt) and Tim (Dan Bakkedahl); Colleen (Angelique Cabral) and Matt (Thomas Sadoski) send out a video thank you message for their wedding gifts that irritates the family; and John (James Brolin) takes a modeling job but is horrified when he finds out his image is used alongside a product for the elderly.”

“Sixteen Spanish Car Leak” – “Tim and Heather plan a surprise birthday party for Samantha (Holly J. Barrett), but the night takes an unexpected turn when she doesn’t come home alone. Also, Matt and Colleen learn their surrogate can no longer carry their baby; John and Joan (Dianne Wiest) decide to learn Spanish for their next adventure; and Jen and Greg have to find a way to keep their secret from the family.”

FRIDAY, MAY 18

HAWAII FIVE-0 – season eight finale

“Waiho wale kahiko” – “McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Five-0 discover a Russian spy ring hiding in plain site on Oahu when a Russian nuclear attack submarine appears on the coast of Waikiki.”

SUNDAY, MAY 20

NCIS: LOS ANGELES – BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES – season nine finale

“A Line in the Sand” and “Ninguna Salida” – “After Sam (LL COOL J) is shot during a firefight with the cartel, a suspect is interrogated and reveals new information on the whereabouts of Spencer Williams (Lamont Thompson), the man who kidnapped Mosley’s (Nia Long) son five years ago. Also, despite several team members having grave reservations, NCIS travels to Mexico for a risky mission to locate and rescue Mosley’s son.”

MADAM SECRETARY – season four finale

“Night Watch” – “Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and cabinet members brace for the fallout at home and abroad as President Dalton (Keith Carradine) prepares for a retaliatory nuclear attack on a country that has reportedly just launched missiles bound for the U.S.”

MONDAY, MAY 21

MAN WITH A PLAN – season two finale

“Family Business” – “After struggling to find work, Andi (Liza Snyder) proposes an idea for her and Adam (Matt LeBlanc) to go into business together. Also, Adam tackles a challenging renovation of Joe (Stacy Keach) and Bev’s (Swoosie Kurtz) kitchen.”

TUESDAY, MAY 22

NCIS – season 15 finale

“Date with Destiny” – “Sloane (Maria Bello) is adamant that a man who held her hostage and tortured her years ago in Afghanistan, and was believed to have been killed following her rescue, is alive and in D.C. Also, Vance (Rocky Carroll) and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) fear Sloane is willing to risk everything to destroy this man.”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

SURVIVOR – season 32 finale

“The season of Ghost Island draws to a close, and one remaining castaway will be crowned the Sole Survivor during the two-hour season finale, followed by the Live Reunion Show (10 p.m. – 11 p.m.), hosted by Jeff Probst.”