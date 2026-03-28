‘Watson’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

Dr. John Watson is scrubbing out.

Variety reports that CBS has canceled medical drama Watson after two seasons.

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News of the cancellation comes just two months after the Eye Network renewed most of its current lineup for the 2026-2027 season, while four new shows have also secured a spot for next season. Meanwhile, freshman workplace comedy, DMV, has also been canceled alongside Watson.

Pictured (L-R): Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Watson is a modern Sherlock Holmes story that sees Morris Chestnut’s titular doctor turning his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries following the supposed death of Sherlock. “While Watson’s team of ‘doc-tectives’ may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park) last season, they remain determined in Season 2 in their mission to investigate and treat the world’s most rare diseases for their clinic’s patients,” reads the description. “With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past – one that lies hidden within his own body.”

Along with Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes also star on Watson. Craig Sweeney created the show and serves as executive producer alongside Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

Pictured (L-R): Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, and Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

The cancellation comes as a bit of a surprise. CBS renewed Watson for Season 2 just two months after it premiered. Watson premiered after the AFC Championship game in January 2025, reaching 18.7 million viewers in multiplatform viewing in Live+35. The first seven episodes of the first season averaged 6.79 million viewers per episode. The show has received mixed reviews and only has a 53% approval rating with a 34% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 2 of Watson premiered in October after it was moved up on the schedule. The series was initially set to return during midseason 2026, but following delays with FBI offshoot CIA, CBS opted to swap the two. Watson aired after FBI on Mondays in the fall, but when it came back from its midseason break in February, the show moved back to its Sunday slot. The show still has a handful of episodes to air before the finale in May. New episodes of Watson air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.