Carole Baskin to Star in New Series With Husband Howard

✖

Carole Baskin and her husband Howard are set to star in their own brand new TV series, that will see the two exposing organizations that have a history of animal rights violations and related lawsuits. According to Variety, the couple has teamed with ITV America's Thinkfactory Media to produce the show. Speaking to Variety about the project, Baskin said, "This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals."

She added, "Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life's mission, while bringing important stories and information to 'cool cats and kittens' across the country." Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed also spoke with Variety, explaining, "This partnership and new series fall right into Thinkfactory's wheelhouse, offering a unique new format with incredibly vibrant and passionate individuals at its center. Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they've very recently become pop culture sensations. We're excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways." The show does not currently have an announced title or premiere date.

Carole Baskin and Her Husband to Star in, Produce Animal Exploitation Series (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/9PmiqOysNS — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2020

Baskin first gain recognition from being one of the subjects in Netflix's hot docuseries, Tiger King. The show focused heavily on private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who has had an infamously intense feud with Baskin for many years. Another aspect of the show, however, was the disappearance of Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. Exotic, among others, speculated that Baskin was involved, possibly even killing Lewis and feeding his body to the tigers in her rescue. Baskin had Lewis legally declared dead five years after he went missing, and has denied any involvement in his disappearance. Authorities have reopened the investigation into what might have happened to him.

During a recent Good Morning America interview, Baskin opened up about competing on the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and blamed Tiger King for painting her in a negative light. "Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that," she said. "But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am." Dancing With the Stars Season 29 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.