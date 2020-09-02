'Dancing With the Stars': 'Tiger King' Subject Carole Baskin Confirmed for Season 29

All of you cool cats and kittens better be ready, because Carole Baskin is officially roaring her way onto the dance floor. On Wednesday, the Tiger King star was confirmed among the list of celebrities joining Dancing With the Stars Season 29. The cast was announced on Good Morning America.

Baskin will join fellow celebrities including Vernon Davis, Monica Aldama, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Jesse Metcalfe, Nev, Kaitlyn Bristowe, AJ McLean, Chrishell Stause, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Justina Machado, Johnny Weir, Charles Oakley. This season's professional dancers, meanwhile, include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. The pairings are not schedule to be revealed until the premiere episode.

This is a developing story…