‘Carol Burnett Show’ Fans Devastated After Star Lyle Waggoner Dies at 84

News of Lyle Waggoner’s passing has hit fans of The Carol Burnett Show particularly hard. The actor passed away at his home on Tuesday morning. His family has yet to confirm the cause of death, though he had reportedly been battling an unnamed illness.

While Waggoner had a number of prolific TV roles under his belt throughout the ’60s and ’70s, including Gunsmoke, Charlie’s Angels and Wonder Woman, just to name a few. He also had a brief side-hustle as Playgirl Magazine’s first-ever male centerfold. In more recent years, he opened his own business, Star Waggons, which provides customized trailers for entertainment industry workers.

However, the actor is perhaps best known for his role as the iron-clad straight man from The Carol Burnett Show from 1967-1974, playing off Burnett’s wild comedic antics. Along with his assortment of characters over the years, he also worked as the show’s announcer as well.

As word of his death continues to spread, fans of the iconic sketch comedy series have taken to Twitter to mourn Waggoner’s loss.

Many looked back at his lengthy career, with a particular soft spot for his time opposite Burnett.

Lyle Waggoner, who spent seven seasons on The Carol Burnett Show, and then Steve Trevor on Wonder Woman, has died. He was 84.

He posed as the first centerfold for ‘Playgirl’ and launched a successful business catering to Hollywood behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/nxAqXMR65g — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 17, 2020

Carol Burnett’s best straight man. The Steve Trevor of my heart.



Good bye, Lyle Waggoner. RIP — MamaDeb ✡ דבורה פייגע (@_mamadeb) March 17, 2020

Others chose to focus on his time on The Carol Burnett Show and took solace that he may be joined by his fellow co-stars who preceded him in death.

#RIP Lyle Waggoner. I’m sure Tim Conway & Harvey Korman already have him laughing. — Realist & Curmudgeon (@PenguinsFan62) March 17, 2020

RIP Lyle Waggoner. I have many memories of watching him as part of Carol Burnett’s hilarious and talented troupe on The Carol Burnett Show. — Gail Kalinoski (@gmkali) March 18, 2020

Given his array of memorable roles, he was something on an everyman to his fans.

#RIP Lyle Waggoner. Star of the Carol Burnett show, Wonder Woman and who was the first centerfold for Playgirl magazine dead at 84. #LyleWaggoner #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/DVORzGMLuX — Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) March 18, 2020

RIP Lyle Waggoner. America’s straight man for the comedians of the Carol Burnett show. — Stop the CNP (@soi6robert) March 18, 2020

#LyleWaggoner RIP 🙏😇

Wonder Woman, Carol Burnett Show

DescriptionLyle Wesley Waggoner was an American actor/former model, known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1974, for playing the role of Steve Trevor & Steve Trevor Jr. on Wonder Woman from 1975 to 1979 💔 pic.twitter.com/rgpl3MOz5V — Rose2.0 (@WarofRoses2020) March 18, 2020

For some, he’ll always be Steve Trevor, or Steve Trevor’s father, as he played both opposite Linda Carter in the 1970s Wonder Woman series.

Sorry to see that Lyle Waggoner passed away today. Used to watch him playing Steve Trevor on Wonder Woman back when it was on in the 70s. #RIPLyleWaggoner — Tom Potter (@Potter_TG) March 18, 2020

RIP to the handsome actor Lyle Waggoner, who starred in “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Wonder Woman,” passed away today at the age of 84. Condolences to his family and friends. 📺 pic.twitter.com/UVwApWVTo8 — Groovy History (@GroovyHistory) March 17, 2020

A few were quick to point out that he lost out the role of Batman in the mid-1960s to Adam West.

Sad to hear that Lyle Waggoner has passed away, age 84. Lyle had a connection to Batman because he screen-tested for the title role before Adam West was ultimately cast.



RIP pic.twitter.com/yym6iPE4hS — 60s Batman 📺 (@60s_Batman) March 17, 2020

Farewell and thank you to Lyle Waggoner- the straight man to Carol Burnett, the forever Steve Trevor to Wonder Woman, and the *almost* Batman #LyleWaggoner pic.twitter.com/AG63pb1o8A — Andy Price ain’t at Eccc, nawsir. (@AndyPriceArt) March 17, 2020

Still, others made note of the fact that he was known for a myriad of talents, both on and off-screen.

RIP Lyle Waggoner. The voice of the A-Team opening credits among many things — ✭Marc Taylor Swift✭ (@terminalpreppy1) March 18, 2020

RIP Lyle Waggoner 🙏 A classic TV icon. You will be missed. — ƘαтƝαHαт™ (^..^)ﾉ (@katnahat7) March 17, 2020