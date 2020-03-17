Lyle Waggoner, 'Carol Burnett Show' Star, Dead at 84

Lyle Waggoner, who starred on The Carol Burnett Show, has died, family friends confirmed to TMZ. He was 84. The actor passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Tuesday, March 17. Although his family has not confirmed his death in a statement yet and no cause of death was given, he had reportedly been battling an unnamed illness.

Waggoner was known for a number of popular TV shows in the '60s and '70s, and has dozens of credits to his name, shooting to fame in the '60s after he landed a role in Gunsmoke. The actor had also been eyed for the title role on the Batman series, though he lost out to Adam West.

Waggoner did not let the setback faze him, and he went on to land a role on the legendary sketch show The Carol Burnett Show, where, over the course of seven years from 1967-1974, he regularly appeared as the announcer and portrayed various characters.

Waggoner later went on to star in Wonder Woman, portraying both Colonel Steve Trevor, Jr. and Major Steve Trevor opposite Lynda Carter from 1975-1979.

Waggoner's various other credits include Jack Barrows in Charlie's Angels (1980), Dr. Tucker Martin, Jay Cavanaugh, and Lance Wilson in a number of appearances on The Love Boat (1979-1982), various roles on Happy Days (1980-1984), and an appearance as himself in a 1999 episode of That '70s Show, among many others.

Waggoner did, however, branch out from acting, and in 1973 he became the first male seminude centerfold for Playgirl magazine.

According to the Mirror, the actor also ran his own company, Star Waggons, which provides customized trailers for people in the entertainment industry.

After news of his death broke Tuesday afternoon, a number of fans took to social media to mourn his loss.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of [The Carol Burnett Show] co-star Lyle Waggoner," wrote one person. "RIP to a pop culture great!"

"Wathed him for years in the original wonder women of the 70s which i own.god speed," tweeted somebody else. "I even have the 1977 live action tv show spiderman top that millennials."

Rest in Peace Lyle Waggoner (April 13, 1935 - March 17, 2020), an American actor and model, well known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show, and for playing the role of Steve Trevor on Wonder Woman. pic.twitter.com/57qDQV5nen — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) March 17, 2020

"RIP, Lyle Waggoner," reacted another fan.

"I remember watching dude on [Carol Burnett] and [Wonder Woman] back in the 70's. A T.V. legend," recalled another person. "My condolences to his family, friends and his MANY fans. [RIP Lyle Waggoner]."

Waggoner is survived by his wife Sharon and his two sons, Beau and Jason.