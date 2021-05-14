'The Conners' Fate Revealed for Season 4

✖

The Conners will be back for a Season 4. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing some of their favorite characters aren't going anywhere. The Conners were just one of several popular series that are coming back for more after ABC announced The Goldbergs, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, and The Rookie are signing on for another season. Out of the eight dramas that ABC aired during the TV season, The Conners ranked first and second in the demo according to TVLine.

Another sigh of relief for fans is that series star Katey Sagal isn't going anywhere either. Earlier this month, the actress finally shut rumors down that she won't be returning due to her Rebel obligations. "I've actually been doing The Conners while I've been doing Rebel and it's in my contract because I'm hoping to continue doing The Conners. I love that over there. You know, I can't do the whole season, but I can do what I did last season, which was I think 10 episodes," she told AP Entertainment.

She added, "Yes, that's in my contract that I can stay there, if they want me. Actually, the last episode I did, kind of extends my stay. So, I'm hoping that I get to stay. In a perfect world, both shows continue and I'm super, super busy." Rumors were sparked after the announcement came that Sagal would be leading another drama on the same network. The series, created by Grey's Anatomy chief Krista Vernoff, follows a law clerk named Annie "Rebel" Flynn Ray Bello (Sagal). Based on the real-life Erin Brockovich, Rebel's work proves her dedication to the pursuit of justice.

However, that wasn't the only thing that made fans wonder. The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford also gave fans mixed signals, teasing that there could be some relationship issues for one of the show's beloved couples. "There are some major events coming for Dan and Louise, as we come to the end of the season," he told TVLine. While leaving out a lot of details, onlookers speculated that could have something to do with Sagal and her position with the show. "I can say that there are lots of couples on the show [where] love is in bloom... or in decline of bloom," he added. While there's a lot of questions as to what will happen next on the popular, fan-favorite series, viewers are happy that the stories will continue.