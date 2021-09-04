Canceled Peacock Revival Could End up Revived Again at Another Platform

✖

The Punky Brewster revival may not be going through at Peacock, but the show's titular star Soleil Moon Frye has hope that the show could continue elsewhere –– if the show gets some revival effort from its fans. "If the fans have anything to do with it, it may just find another home," Frye shared with People TV on Thursday. "Because people are starting petitions, I'm seeing literally hundreds and thousands of people writing notes to me," she added. "I'm like, 'Ok, well if they have anything to do with it, it may just end up on another screen near you.'"

The former 90s star jumped back into the role, but this time she played a mother of three with the hopes of getting her life back on track. She was joined by Cherie Johnson, another original cast member who played her best friend on the series. NBC axed the reboot after just one season. "I want to start by saying I love each and every one of you from the depths of my heart," Frye wrote to her "Punky family" at the time of the announcement. "I am so incredibly grateful for all of the beautiful stunning gifts you gave to me and the way in which you touched my heart and so many others. The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always."

When the reboot first began airing, Frye was over the moon with her excitement. "It's surreal and so real," she told the outlet in February. "For me, Punky and Punky Power is such a part of my heart and my life. I rediscover so much about myself through her, so it's been a dream come true."

"Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming President Lisa Katz said in a statement. "It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone."