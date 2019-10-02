‘Punky Brewster’ Star Cherie Johnson to Reprise Role in NBCU’s Pilot Sequel for Peacock Streamer

When NBCU launches its new streaming service, Peacock, it will feature a reboot of the classic sitcom Punky Brewster, and it’s now been announced that series actress Cherie Johnson will reprise her role as Punky’s best friend of the same name in the pilot for the streaming sequel series. Original series star, Soleil Moon Frye will also be returning, and — according to Deadline — the pair will have grown into more of a sisterly relationship, with Brewster’s kids calling Cherie “aunt.”

Punky Brewster is being written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida, with Frye also serving as an executive producer. Original series creator David W. Duclon will also be an executive producer, alongside Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

Additionally, the pilot episode for the new series will be directed by Jonathan Judge, who has previously worked on sitcoms such as Life In Pieces and Young Sheldon.

Notably, Punky Brewster is not the only classic sitcom making a comeback on Peacock, as Saved by the Bell is also getting a sequel series as well.

Details of the series sequel indicted that former Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley — who played A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively — will star.

It’s been rumored that Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris in the original series, may also star, but the actor recently told new outlets that he is not involved with the project at this time, and currently does not have plans to be.

Peacock will likely launch in April 2020, and by the end of July it is expected to host around 15,000 hours of content. This will coincide with NBC’s broadcast of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises.

“Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office,” Hammer added.

At this time, details on pricing and subscriptions have not been made available.