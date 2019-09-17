‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot Officially Happening at NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service ‘Peacock’

Punky Brewster is all grown up and ready for a reboot! Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced that the iconic ’80s show would be making a comeback as part of its new Peacock streaming service.

The reboot will star original actress Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her former character, the network revealed in a press release announcing other major programming news such as a Saved By the Bell reboot featuring original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez and a Dr. Death drama based off of the hit podcast. The service will also be the home to an all-new season of A.P. Bio after fans protested its cancelation, as well as the long-awaited second movie spinoff of the USA Network series Psych.

There will be plenty of other shows streaming on Peacock, including The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King Of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef and Will & Grace.

Peacock is expected to debut in April 2020, and will include 15,000 hours of content at the end of July as NBC broadcasts the 2020 Summer Olympics. Details on pricing and subscriptions will be available closer to the launch.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office.”

Photo credit: GARY NULL/NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK