Soleil Moon Frye Reacts to 'Punky Brewster' Reboot Cancellation

Peacock recently announced that Punky Brewster would not return for a second season. The show was a continuation of the 1984 original series starring Soleil Moon Frye as the titular Punky Brewster. In light of the cancellation news, Frye took to Instagram to share her thoughts regarding the end of the show.

Frye posted numerous behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Punky Brewster, which also starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Cherie Johnson, Quinn Copeland, and Noah Cottrell. She also included a lengthy caption about the cancellation. In her caption, she shared her gratitude to all of the fans who supported the show. Additionally, she shared the message that she sent to her Punky Brewster family when she first heard the news.

"I want to start by saying I love each and every one of you from the depths of my heart," Frye wrote to her "Punky family." "I am so incredibly grateful for all of the beautiful stunning gifts you gave to me and the way in which you touched my heart and so many others. The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always." Frye went on to write that portraying the character Punky again decades later has helped her find her "inner strength" once more.

"This has always been more than a show, it has been the collective of spirits coming together to help make the world a better place and create change by sharing our stories," she continued. "Please keep sharing your stories, believe in your stories and follow your passion. We are each manifestors." She ended her caption by adding the names of the Instagram accounts of her former co-stars and wrote that their "paths will continue to come together again."

On Aug. 19, it was reported that Punky Brewster had been canceled after only one season on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. In their statement regarding the news, Lisa Katz, the president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared that they were grateful for what the "beloved" show was able to accomplish during their one season. Katz said, "It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew, and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone."