‘Bull’ Gets Back to Work in Season 3 Photos

CBS legal drama Bull left fans reeling when its main character collapsed from a heart attack at the steps of the courthouse, only for it to fade to black until the season three premiere.

Months later, fans can rest assured that Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) will step into the courthouse again, though the experience will surely change him in the long run.

The network released first look photos at the new season premiere, set to premiere Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, which shows Jason and the rest of the team working on a brand new cast.

‘The Ground Beneath Their Feet’

According to the official CBS synopsis of the season premiere, “Bull returns to work after his heart attack with a new client for the firm to represent in civil court, an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying her a liver transplant.”

In the photos, Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull seems to look in shape and in good health, meaning the premiere will certainly feature a time jump from the fateful moment on the steps of the courthouse.

An Important New Client

Aside form his health concerns, Jason will reportedly be facing his most emotional case yet, as TVLine reports Crossing Jordan alum Jill Hennessy will join the cast as a recurring character.

She will play a new client who Jason will try to help in what is being described as one of his most challenging cases yet.

His Health Will be Addressed

Shortly after the season finale, showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron shared the repercussions from the health scare will have an effect on Jason’s life.

“I would think when you go through something as momentous as that, it has an enormous impact on your life and on your thinking and all of that. So I’d be curious to see how it changes him, if it changes him at all,” he told TVInsider.

The team will likely check in on him, as we could assume is happening in this still with Chunk Palmer (Chris Jackson).

Saying Goodbye

Jason Bull may have survived his health scare, but the team will be losing one of its own this season.

As previously announced, Annabelle Attanasio’s Cable will be departing the series as she is set to direct her first feature film. No word has been given on how her character will be replaced.

A Fresh Face

In Cable’s place, TAC will be hiring a recurring character named Taylor (Mackenzie Meehan), Newsweek reports, to fill the void left by the exiting hacker.

The new character will have a connection to the team, as she reportedly worked with Marissa (Geneva Carr) at the Department of Homeland Security.

Back at Work

The TAC will be back at work in full swing in the season three premiere, as this photo of the team, including Jason, Marissa, Benny (Freddy Rodriguez), Chunk and Danny James (Jaime Lee Kirchner) shows.

The rich client facing the emotional case in the premiere will surely keep their hands full.

Sticking Around

The season two finale also saw Marissa (Geneva Carr) writing and leaving a letter of resignation on Jason’s desk, but quickly retrieving it before he could see it — heart attack notwithstanding.

Moving Forward

Whether or not Marissa’s almost resignation surfaces back up remains to be seen. However, we’ll have to see how the work dynamics are affected if the team ever finds out.

Digging Deep

In the conversation with TVInsider, Gordon Caron revealed we may learn more about Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) this season.

“She’s someone we’d really, really love to get to know better and explore more,” he told the outlet. “Jaime’s a wonderful actress… I think this hopefully will be a very good season for her.

Bull returns for its third season Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.