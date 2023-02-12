Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial Barely Features Clydesdales, Disappointing Viewers

Budweiser's Super Bowl LVII celebrates how a six-pack can bring people together, not horses. That means the famous Clydesdales are barely seen in the spot, leading to disappointment among traditionalists. The spot was released on YouTube earlier this month, giving fans a taste of what to expect between plays.

The spot is titled "Six Degrees of Bud," and shows how bottles from six-packs are passed from one Bud drinker to the next. Clydesdales only appear in the opening shot, before the camera pulls back to reveal that we have been looking at a television. Kevin Bacon was chosen to narrate, a reference to the famous "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game. Unfortunately, Bacon does not appear onscreen (neither the food nor the actor).

"It wasn't until I actually saw the spot that I said to myself, 'Oh, that's right. A six-pack is six degrees of connection," the Footloose actor told PEOPLE in late January when the ad was unveiled. "I didn't even think to myself, 'Oh, of course, they're coming to me.' I just thought they wanted me because of my voice." Bacon noted that the game is a "beautiful concept," since it highlights how "we are all connected," even if you take him out of the equation.

Budweiser shifted its Super Bowl advertising strategy to only focus on its main brands, including Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Busch Light. That's because it is the first time in three decades that Anheuser-Busch is not the exclusive Super Bowl beer advertiser. That means other beer makers will pop up during the broadcast, notes USA Today. The "Six Degrees of Bud" ad will also only play in select regional markets.

Even though Clydesdales are hardly featured in this year's Super Bowl commercial, PETA took Budweister to task with a new statement on Saturday. The animal rights organization accused Anheuser-Busch of cutting the bony parts of the horses' tails off when they are young, which PETA called a cruel practice. PETA plans to drive a mobile billboard around the Budweiser brewery in St. Louis on Sunday, then in front of popular bars in the city, reports St. Louis Today.

"The safety and wellbeing of our beloved Clydesdales is our top priority," an Aunheuser-Busch spokesperson said. "Combined with our highly trained staff of professional caretakers, we partner with an equine medical expert to ensure our animals receive the highest level and quality of care."

Scroll on to see how others reacted to Budweiser's Super Bowl LVII commercial.