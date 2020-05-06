CBS Cancellations 2020: Every Show the Network Has Axed
On Wednesday, CBS announced a slew of renewals for the fall 2020 TV season — and sadly, a slew of cancellations as well. The network dropped a total of eight shows this season, including several fan-favorite newcomers. With the entertainment landscape more uncertain than ever, the network was left with some hard choices this year.
Eight shows aired their last episode on CBS this spring, whether they knew the end was coming or not. The network canceled some of TV's up-and-coming series and a couple of well-established shows as well. The decisions were based on ratings, taking into account the metrics for streaming, on-demand and DVR viewers. Even then, these shows did not make the cut.
Broke
Many fans had high hopes for Broke — a sitcom starring Pauley Perrette, and her first starring role after leaving NCIS. Perrette played a struggling single mother working as a bartender and trying to care for her son on her own, when her sister and brother-in-law abruptly asked to move in with her. The show had the classic premise of pitting affluence against hard work.
Carol's Second Act
Carol's Second Act had a lot of promise, with beloved sitcom actors and the inspiring premise of a woman in her early 50s pursuing a brand new career. Still, that ambition did not garner enough ratings to go on — with a 0.63 Live+Same Day rating and an average of about 5 million viewers per night.
Tommy0comments
Finally, the NYPD drama Tommy starring Edie Falco was also canceled on Wednesday, according to a report by TV Line. The series was got a late start with a midseason premiere in February, and apparently it did not hit the marks it needed to continue in the fall.
