'FBI' and 'FBI: Most Wanted' Renewed at CBS

CBS has moved forward in renewing 15 scripted shows including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Show creator Dick Wolf made his premiere with FBI back in September, 2018 and due to its success, a spinoff has been created. The American crime drama tells the story of the New York office of the FBI as each member does their best to keep the city safe and protected. FBI: Most Wanted follows the bureau as they track and capture some of the most notorious criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. While this has only seen one season, fans are looking forward to watching more.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement according to the Hollywood Reporter about the 15 new seasons set to air. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation ... and Super Bowl LV, too. It's a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

Other popular fan-favorites set to make a comeback are all three NCIS dramas, Blue Bloods, Bull, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., SEAL Team, SWAT, and the hit comedy The Neighborhood. Four freshman programs that will also get the opportunity to see Season 2, includes, All Rise, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, along with FBI: Most Wanted. Longtime fans of the veteran shows 60 Minutes, 48 Hours and Undercover Boss will not have to say goodbye as they too will be back for an all new season.

While this is exciting news for fans that they'll get to see more of their favorite bits of entertainment, questions still remain on when everybody will get back into studio to begin filming again. Typically, production on a returning series picks back up following the Fourth of July holiday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that may not be the case for 2020. If production can't begin on time, this puts the usual September fall season lineup in jeopardy. Only time will tell on whether plans will move forward as usual, or if schedules will be forced to change once again.

While shows like Man With a Plan, Broke, Carol's Second Act and Tommy have all been canceled, there's not doubt that CBS will plan on returning with 18 total scripted series. However, with other ones like Criminal Minds, Elementary, God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-0 and Madam Secretary having all ended their runs, the network does have more room to squeeze in six dramas and three comedies if they wish to keep their total scripted amount.