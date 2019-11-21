‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Sings to Dad on ‘Broke’ Set in Heartwarming Video

Pauley Perrette gave her dad the sweetest 84th birthday present ever Thursday as he celebrated the milestone day visiting his daughter on the set of her up upcoming CBS comedy, Broke, during a live taping. The NCIS alum shared a heartwarming video to her Twitter revealing that because her dad had made the trip up to the set from his home in Alabama, she decided to sing a rendition of his favorite song, “Because He Lives.”

She warned, “Caution: HE’S PRECIOUS!”

So Dad is here visiting from Alabama for His 84th birthday. He came to our live audience taping of my new show #Broke I sang to him. (Caution: HE’S PRECIOUS!) pic.twitter.com/VkDK0jRTXK — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 21, 2019

In the video, Perrette holds her dad close as she tells the crowd, “I’m gonna do something, and I’m really scared,” admitting she gets “stage fright” when it comes to singing.

As she begins to sing the first few notes, her dad joins in, singing a sizable chunk of the song before the two embrace and the older Perrette begins to wipe his eyes.

Set to premiere in 2020, Broke follows Perrette’s character Jackie, a single mother and bartender trying to make ends meet with her son Milo (Antonio Corbo) when her life is turned upside down and her sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) suddenly shows up with her formerly rich husband Javier (Jaime Camil), who move in with her as they try to get back on their feet.

This is Perrette’s first major role since leaving NCIS, and it’s clearly had a positive effect on her mental state.

“I’m so exhausted and SO FREAKIN HAPPY shooting my new show #Broke on [CBS],” she wrote on Twitter in October. “I want to thank all y’all that supported me through a few devastatingly difficult years. I’m so happy and healthy now and having a blast. THANK YOU positive people for helping me and being kind Love y’all!”

